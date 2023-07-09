Health
Vampire facial massager: New HIV cases linked to microneedle treatment at VIP spa in New Mexico, Department of Health says
ToJamie Gambrecht, CNN wire
Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:18 p.m.
New Mexico — The New Mexico Department of Health announced this week that new HIV cases were linked to a “vampire facial” at a spa in Albuquerque that closed in 2018.
The only HIV risk reported by patients in 2023 was a “vampire facial” received at a VIP beauty salon and spa in 2018. Two cases of HIV infection linked to injection-related procedures at the spa were previously reported in 2019, according to the ministry.
The health ministry has announced it has reopened its investigations into spas and is recommending that former clients who have received injection-related services such as vampire facials and Botox be tested for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C. bottom.
As part of an initial investigation, the state health department tested more than 100 spa customers. The agency said Wednesday that former customers must be retested even if previous tests were negative.
“It is very important to disseminate information and encourage people who have received injections of any kind related to the services offered at VIP spas to undergo free and confidential testing,” said Deputy Secretary of Health Dr Laura Palajon. said. news release.
The spa closed in 2018 after a state inspection found unsafe practices that could spread bloodborne infections to customers.
As of July 5, the health ministry said it had identified additional HIV-positive people “directly or indirectly associated with services provided at VIP spas” but did not disclose the number.
The spa owner pleaded guilty in June 2022 to five felony counts of practicing medicine without a license, the health ministry announced this week.
The Vampire Facial, also known as a plasma-rich protein facial, uses a tool called a microneedle pen to inject plasma into the facial skin. That plasma is usually obtained from your own blood. For example, infections can occur when microneedle tips or syringes are reused, or when another patient’s blood is used to perform a facial.
CNN’s Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.
CNN wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Bros. Discovery Company. all rights reserved.

