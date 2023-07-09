Health
Does physical activity make parenting better as grandparents?
The advice to “get moving” is something we’ve heard before. In contrast, most people think of “exercise,” voluntary physical activity with the direct purpose of supporting health and fitness. It might be interesting to think about how someone who lived before the advent of automobiles and modern appliances would think about sweating alone in the peloton at home while being yelled at by a virtual instructor.
However, we ride on those machines and perform physical activities that are difficult to achieve in modern life. We do this because we have been taught time and time again how beneficial physical activity can be. But exactly why is it beneficial? And, precisely, why do we seem to be made to move our bodies in some way, even when modern life gets in the way?
At an evolutionary level, some experts argue that regular physical activity, especially moving around in everyday life rather than exercise, may have had a double effect. This is associated with an increase in ‘health spans’, the number of years lived without serious disease, and may improve fitness in terms of evolutionary rewards rather than physical health benefits. I have.
In evolutionary biology, fitness is not about muscle mass or endurance, but about the expression of our genetic material in later generations. Physical activity-facilitated extension of healthy life expectancy may be associated with surviving into grandparenthood, thus helping to care for grandchildren and great-grandchildren. This consideration increases their chances of survival and, in turn, our own fitness, the genetic expression of future generations.
While this association seems cold and transactional, it is consistent with the so-called “grandmother hypothesis” that has been used to explain why humans survive well past menopause. Staying active helps us stay healthy, which helps us support our grandchildren and avoids the need to reproduce more directly ourselves. Experts say that for those who are not menopausal or who have a consanguineous role (such as aunts and uncles), staying healthy means keeping food and even protecting younger generations. It is hypothesized that it means that
Either way, it’s a win-win for the grandchildren, but beyond the unforeseeable future of expanding evolutionary fitness, what are the immediate benefits for the individual? Whether it’s exercising, gardening, picking berries for grandchildren, or simply keeping up with their game, physical activity has personal benefits for our brains and the rest of our bodies. One of the effects of physical activity is the production of chemicals that freshen connections between brain cells and reduce inflammation. Another effect is simply an enhanced supply of oxygen to the brain to support brain function and health.
Researchers also hypothesize that pushing the body out of its comfort zone in terms of activity provides an opportunity to hone the tools needed for recovery. As many of us who have entered AARP territory have attested, physical activity can lead to reaching for ice packs and ibuprofen. However, the trained body also reaches internally with each activity and engages in repair and recovery processes. In fact, your body is good enough at this recovery that you might overdo the process and end up feeling a little better than you started. This over-repair provides a buffer against attacks of disease and physical injury, and also helps you recover more effectively from those attacks.
The benefits of physical activity available to most people in some way are not limited to healthy life expectancy and healthy aging. Evidence also supports the benefits of physical activity for reducing mood and anxiety, especially when doing physical activity outdoors with a loved one or two. During evolution, locomotion was clearly built into human well-being, initially conceived as a survival strategy involving hunting, foraging and communal living. Modern life has created many workarounds for these human activities, so to achieve that kind of well-being, we need to turn our attention to physical activity.
Emily Willingham is a marine science journalist, author and biologist. You can find her at her Bluesky @ejwillingham or on her Instagram at emily.willingham.phd.
