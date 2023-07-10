Impact of text contrast polarity on the retinal activity in myopes and emmetropes using modified pattern ERG





Ip, J. M. et al. Role of near work in myopia: Findings in a sample of Australian school children. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 49, 2903–2910 (2008). Hughes, R. P. J., Read, S. A., Collins, M. J. & Vincent, S. J. Axial elongation during short-term accommodation in myopic and nonmyopic children. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 63, 1–9 (2022). Saw, S.-M. et al. Nearwork in early-onset myopia. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 43, 332–339 (2002). Zylbermann, R., Landau, D. & Berson, D. The influence of study habits on myopia in Jewish teenagers. J. Pediatr. Ophthalmol. Strabismus 30, 319–322 (1993). Huang, H. M., Chang, D. S. T. & Wu, P. C. The association between near work activities and myopia in children—A systematic review and meta-analysis. PLoS ONE 10, 1–15 (2015). Kepler, J. Dioptrik oder Schilderung der Folgen, die sich aus der unlängst gemachten Erfindung der Fernrohre für das Sehen und die sichtbaren Gegenstände ergeben. (original work published in 1611). Trans, from Latin into German by F. Plehn. (Verlag von Wilhelm Engelmann, 1904). Rose, K. A. et al. Myopia, lifestyle, and schooling in students of Chinese ethnicity in Singapore and Sydney. Arch. Ophthalmol. 126, 527–530 (2008). Verhoeven, V. J. M. et al. Education influences the role of genetics in myopia. Eur. J. Epidemiol. 28, 973–980 (2013). Morgan, I. G. & Rose, K. A. Myopia and international educational performance. Ophthalmic Physiol. Opt. 33, 329–338 (2013). Gwiazda, J., Thorn, F., Bauer, J. & Held, R. Myopic children show insufficient accommodative response to blur. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 34, 690–694 (1993). Vera-Diaz, F. A., Gwiazda, J., Thorn, F. & Held, R. Increased accommodation following adaptation to image blur in myopes. J. Vis. 4, 1111–1119 (2004). Day, M., Strang, N. C., Seidel, D., Gray, L. S. & Mallen, E. A. H. Refractive group differences in accommodation microfluctuations with changing accommodation stimulus. Ophthalmic Physiol. Opt. 26, 88–96 (2006). Harb, E., Thorn, F. & Troilo, D. Characteristics of accommodative behavior during sustained reading in emmetropes and myopes. Vision Res. 46, 2581–2592 (2006). McBrien, N. A. & Millodot, M. The relationship between tonic accommodation and refractive error. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 28, 997–1004 (1987). Buckhurst, H., Gilmartin, B., Cubbidge, R. P., Nagra, M. & Logan, N. S. Ocular biometric correlates of ciliary muscle thickness in human myopia. Ophthalmic Physiol. Opt. 33, 294–304 (2013). Wagner, S., Zrenner, E. & Strasser, T. Emmetropes and myopes differ little in their accommodation dynamics but strongly in their ciliary muscle morphology. Vision Res. 163, 42–51 (2019). Bailey, M. D., Sinnott, L. T. & Mutti, D. O. Ciliary body thickness and refractive error in children. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 49, 4353–4360 (2008). Jeon, S., Lee, W. K., Lee, K. & Moon, N. J. Diminished ciliary muscle movement on accommodation in myopia. Exp. Eye Res. 105, 9–14 (2012). Mutti, D. O. Hereditary and environmental contributions to emmetropization and myopia. Optom. Vis. Sci. 87, 255–259 (2010). Flitcroft, D. I., Harb, E. N. & Wildsoet, C. F. The spatial frequency content of urban and indoor environments as a potential risk factor for myopia development. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 61, 1–9 (2020). Flitcroft, D. I. The complex interactions of retinal, optical and environmental factors in myopia aetiology. Prog. Retin. Eye Res. 31, 622–660 (2012). Choi, K. Y., Mok, A. Y. T., Do, C. W., Lee, P. H. & Chan, H. H. L. The diversified defocus profile of the near-work environment and myopia development. Ophthalmic Physiol. Opt. 40, 463–471 (2020). Choi, K. Y., Chan, S. S. H. & Chan, H. H. L. The effect of spatially-related environmental risk factors in visual scenes on myopia. Clin. Exp. Optom. 105, 353–361 (2021). Aleman, A. C., Wang, M. & Schaeffel, F. Reading and myopia: contrast polarity matters. Sci. Rep. 8, 1–8 (2018). Schiller, P. H., Sandell, J. H. & Maunsell, J. H. R. The ON and OFF channels of the mammalian visual system. Prog. Retin. Eye Res. 15, 173–195 (1995). Werblin, F. S. & Dowling, J. E. Organization of the retina of the mudpuppy, Necturus maculosus. II. Intracellular recording. J. Neurophysiol. 32, 339–355 (1969). Kuffler, S. W. Discharge patterns and functional organization of mammalian retina. J. Neurophysiol. 16, 37–68 (1953). Dacey, D. M. & Petersen, M. R. Dendritic field size and morphology of midget and parasol ganglion cells of the human retina. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 89, 9666–9670 (1992). Zemon, V., Gordon, J. & Welch, J. Asymmetries in ON and OFF visual pathways of humans revealed using contrast-evoked cortical potentials. Vis. Neurosci. 1, 145–150 (1988). Chichilnisky, E. J. & Kalmar, R. S. Functional asymmetries in ON and OFF ganglion cells of primate retina. J. Neurosci. 22, 2737–2747 (2002). Pardue, M. T. et al. High susceptibility to myopia in a mouse model with a retinal on pathway defect. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 49, 706–712 (2008). Crewther, D. P. & Crewther, S. G. Refractive compensation to optical defocus depends on the temporal profile of luminance modulation of the environment. NeuroReport 13, 1029–1032 (2002). Crewther, S. G. & Crewther, D. P. Inhibition of retinal ON/OFF systems differentially affects refractive compensation to defocus. NeuroReport 14, 1233–1237 (2003). Chakraborty, R. et al. ON pathway mutations increase susceptibility to form-deprivation myopia. Exp. Eye Res. 137, 79–83 (2015). Wang, M., Aleman, A. C. & Schaeffel, F. Probing the potency of artificial dynamic ON or OFF stimuli to inhibit myopia development. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 60, 2599–2611 (2019). Troilo, D., Nickla, D. L. & Wildsoet, C. F. Choroidal thickness changes during altered eye growth and refractive state in a primate. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 41, 1249–1258 (2000). Zhang, S. et al. Changes in choroidal thickness and choroidal blood perfusion in guinea pig myopia. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 60, 3074–3083 (2019). Lan, W., Feldkaemper, M. & Schaeffel, F. Bright light induces choroidal thickening in chickens. Optom. Vis. Sci. 90, 1199–1206 (2013). Wallman, J. et al. Moving the retina: choroidal modulation of refractive state. Vision Res. 35, 37–50 (1995). Wang, D. et al. Optical defocus rapidly changes choroidal thickness in schoolchildren. PLoS ONE 11, 1–12 (2016). Hoseini-Yazdi, H., Read, S. A., Alonso-Caneiro, D. & Collins, M. J. Retinal OFF-pathway overstimulation leads to greater accommodation-induced choroidal thinning. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 62, 1–12 (2021). Hogue, W. & Taylor, C. P. Axial length is associated with individual differences in ON- and OFF-pattern detection. Invest. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 62, 2894–2894 (2021). Oner, A., Gumus, K., Arda, H., Karakucuk, S. & Mirza, E. Pattern electroretinographic recordings in eyes with myopia. Eye Contact Lens 35, 238–241 (2009). Ho, W. C., Kee, C. S. & Chan, H. H. L. Myopia progression in children is linked with reduced foveal mfERG response. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 53, 5320–5325 (2012). Chen, J. C., Brown, B. & Schmid, K. L. Delayed mfERG responses in myopia. Vision Res. 46, 1221–1229 (2006). Li, S.Z.-C. et al. Subclinical decrease in central inner retinal activity is associated with myopia development in children. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 58, 4399–4406 (2017). Kong, A. W., Santina Della, L. & Ou, Y. Probing ON and OFF retinal pathways in glaucoma using electroretinography. Transl. Vis. Sci. Technol. 9, 1–14 (2020). Pangeni, G., Lämmer, R., Tornow, R. P., Horn, F. K. & Kremers, J. On- and off-response ERGs elicited by sawtooth stimuli in normal subjects and glaucoma patients. Doc. Ophthalmol. 124, 237–248 (2012). Norcia, A. M., Yakovleva, A., Hung, B. & Goldberg, J. L. Dynamics of contrast decrement and increment responses in human visual cortex. Transl. Vis. Sci. Technol. 9, 1–17 (2020). Goldberg, J. L., Yakovleva, A., Hung, B. & Norcia, A. Dynamics of human ON and OFF visual pathways. Invest. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 59, 5028–5028 (2018). Bach, M. et al. ISCEV standard for clinical pattern electroretinography (PERG): 2012 update. Doc. Ophthalmol. 126, 1–7 (2013). Panorgias, A. et al. Retinal responses to simulated optical blur using a novel dead leaves ERG stimulus. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 62, 1–11 (2021). Ho, W. C. et al. Sign-dependent changes in retinal electrical activity with positive and negative defocus in the human eye. Vision Res. 52, 47–53 (2012). Wallman, J. & Winawer, J. Homeostasis of eye growth and the question of myopia. Neuron 43, 447–468 (2004). Winawer, J., Zhu, X., Choi, J. & Wallman, J. Ocular compensation for alternating myopic and hyperopic defocus. Vision Res. 45, 1667–1677 (2005). Rosenfield, M. & Abraham-Cohen, J. A. Blur sensitivity in myopes. Optom. Vis. Sci. 76, 303–307 (1999). Maiello, G., Walker, L., Bex, P. J. & Vera-Diaz, F. A. Blur perception throughout the visual field in myopia and emmetropia. J. Vis. 17, 1–13 (2017). Schmid, K. L., Iskander, R. D., Li, R. W. H., Edwards, M. H. & Lew, J. K. F. Blur detection thresholds in childhood myopia: Single and dual target presentation. Vision Res. 42, 239–247 (2002). Xu, Z. et al. Assessing the contrast sensitivity function in myopic parafovea: A quick contrast sensitivity functions study. Front. Neurosci. 16, 971009 (2022). Liu, Y. & Wildsoet, C. The effect of two-zone concentric bifocal spectacle lenses on refractive error development and eye growth in young chicks. Investig. Opthalmology Vis. Sci. 52, 1078–1086 (2011). Smith, E. L., Hung, L.-F. & Huang, J. Relative peripheral hyperopic defocus alters central refractive development in infant monkeys. Vision Res. 49, 2386–2392 (2009). Stoimenova, B. D., Kurtev, A. & Georgiev, M. Contrast sensitivity in emmetropes and myopes using on- and off-stimulation. Vision Res. 35, 79 (1995). Stoimenova, B. D. The effect of myopia on contrast thresholds. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 48, 2371–2374 (2007). Ratliff, C. P., Borghuis, B. G., Kao, Y. H., Sterling, P. & Balasubramanian, V. Retina is structured to process an excess of darkness in natural scenes. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 107, 17368–17373 (2010). Thorn, F., Corwin, T. R. & Comerford, J. P. High myopia does not affect contrast sensitivity. Curr. Eye Res. 5, 635–640 (1986). Tedja, M. S. et al. Genome-wide association meta-analysis highlights light-induced signaling as a driver for refractive error. Nat. Genet. 50, 834–848 (2018). Verhoeven, V. J. M. et al. Genome-wide meta-analyses of multi-ethnic cohorts identify multiple new susceptibility loci for refractive error and myopia. Nat. Genet. 45, 314–318 (2013). Hysi, P. G. et al. Meta-analysis of 542,934 subjects of European ancestry identifies new genes and mechanisms predisposing to refractive error and myopia. Nat. Genet. 52, 401–407 (2020). Tedja, M. S. et al. IMI—Myopia genetics report. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 60, M89–M105 (2019). Clark, R. et al. Education interacts with genetic variants near GJD2, RBFOX1, LAMA2, KCNQ5 and LRRC4C to confer susceptibility to myopia. PLoS Genet. 18, 1–20 (2022). Aulhorn, E. Über Fixationsbreite und Fixationsfrequenz beim Lesen gerichteter Konturen. Pflugers Arch. Gesamte Physiol. Menschen Tiere 257, 318–328 (1953). Trauzettel-Klosinski, S. Reading disorders due to visual field defects: A neuro-ophthalmological view. Neuro-Ophthalmology 27, 79–90 (2002). van Alphen, G. W. H. M. Choroidal stress and emmetropization. Vision Res. 26, 723–734 (1986). Wagner, S., Schaeffel, F., Zrenner, E. & Straßer, T. Prolonged nearwork affects the ciliary muscle morphology. Exp. Eye Res. 186, 107741 (2019). Wagner, S. & Strasser, T. Does reading text with inverted contrast affect the ciliary muscle structure of emmetropic and myopic eyes?. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 63, 1450-F0408 (2022). Lee, A. B., Mumford, D. & Huang, J. Occlusion models for natural images: A statistical study of a scale-invariant dead leaves model. Int. J. Comput. Vis. 41, 35–59 (2001). Wienbar, S. & Schwartz, G. W. The dynamic receptive fields of retinal ganglion cells. Prog. Retin. Eye Res. 67, 102–117 (2018). Watson, A. B. A formula for human retinal ganglion cell receptive field density as a function of visual field location. J. Vis. 14, 1–17 (2014). Miura, G., Wang, M. H., Ivers, K. M. & Frishman, L. J. Retinal pathway origins of the pattern ERG of the mouse. Exp. Eye Res. 89, 49–62 (2009). Luo, X. & Frishman, L. J. Retinal pathway origins of the pattern electroretinogram (PERG). Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 52, 8571–8584 (2011). Slaughter, M. M. & Miller, R. F. 2-amino-4-phosphonobutyric acid: A new pharmacological tool for retina research. Science (80-) 211, 182–185 (1981). Khan, N. W. et al. Primate retinal signaling pathways: Suppressing on-pathway activity in monkey with glutamate analogues mimics human CSNB1-NYX genetic night blindness. J. Neurophysiol. 93, 481–492 (2005). Miyake, Y., Yagasaki, K., Horiguchi, M. & Kawase, Y. On- and off-responses in photopic electroretinogram in complete and incomplete types of congenital stationary night blindness. Jpn. J. Ophthalmol. 33, 81–87 (1987). Chaudron, S., Di Gioia, R. & Gemo, M. Young children (0–8) and digital technology: a qualitative study across Europe. JRC Sci. Policy Rep. https://doi.org/10.2760/294383 (2018). Peyre, G. Toolbox image. at https://de.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/fileexchange/16201-toolbox-image (2022). Dawson, W. W., Trick, G. L. T. & Litzkow, C. A. Improved electrode for electroretinography. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 18, 988–991 (1979). Tang, J., Hui, F., Coote, M., Crowston, J. G. & Hadoux, X. Baseline detrending for the photopic negative response. Transl. Vis. Sci. Technol. 7, 1–9 (2018). Zhang, C., Peng, H. & Zhang, J. T. Two samples tests for functional data. Commun. Stat. – Theory Methods 39, 559–578 (2010). Shorter, K. A., Polk, J. D., Rosengren, K. S. & Hsiao-Wecksler, E. T. A new approach to detecting asymmetries in gait. Clin. Biomech. 23, 459–467 (2008).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-38192-9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos