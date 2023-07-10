IL-9 aggravates SARS-CoV-2 infection and exacerbates associated airway inflammation

Animals

All the experiments were performed at infectious disease research facility (IDRF) in BSL-3 and ABSL-3 as per IBSC (Institutional Biosafety Committee) guidelines. All procedures involving virus challenge were approved by the Institutional Animal Ethics Committee (IAEC), IBSC and RCGM as per the guidelines of THSTI (IAEC/THSTI/191) and Department of Biotechnology, Govt. of India. Heterozygous K18-hACE2.Tg mice c57BL/6J mice (strain: 2B6.Cg-Tg(K18-ACE2)2Prlmn/J), Foxo1fl/flxCD4Cre+ (Foxofl/fl: strain#024756; CD4Cre strain: 017336) and mTmG mice (B6.129(Cg)-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm4(ACTB-tdTomato,-EGFP)Luo/J; strain #007676) were procured from The Jackson Laboratory. Golden Syrian hamsters were procured from CDRI (Central Drug Research Institute). hACE2.Tg mice were crossed with the Foxo1fl/fl.CD4Cre+ mice to generate Foxo1fl/fl.CD4Cre+ x ACE2.Tg mice. Animals were housed and maintained at THSTI-SAF (small animal facility). All the mice were fed with a standard chow diet (Cat.no 1324p, Altromin; Germany), water and libitum. The temperature for mice rooms were maintained between ~19–26 °C with ~30–70% humidity. Mice were housed with 14 h light/10 h dark cycles.

For the SARS-CoV-2 infection, mice were administered intranasally with 103 (Foxoi, Foxofl/fl.CD4Cre+ +IL-9 experiment), 105 PFU (αIL-9 and other experiments), 104 PFU (B.1.529 ± rIL-9) (50 μl) of live SARS-CoV-2 under injectable anaesthesia as previously described4,60.

Human ethics

The study was approved by the Institutional Ethics Committee (Human Research) of THSTI and ESIC Hospital, Faridabad (Letter Ref No: THS 1.8.1/(97) dated 07 July 2020). After obtaining an approval from the Institutional Ethics Committee of THSTI (IEC, Human Research) and ESIC Hospital, Faridabad active COVID-19 patients’ blood samples were collected from symptomatic COVID-19 patients and healthy participants after the written informed consent and there was no bias to the recruitment or collection. PBMCs were isolated from collected blood samples, and stored in liquid nitrogen as previously described for further use18. Briefly, human PBMCs were isolated by Ficoll Gradient (GE Healthcare).

SARS-CoV-2 propagation

Vero E6 (CRL-1586; American Type Culture Collection) and Caco2 (A kind gift from Dr. Sweety Samal) was cultured at 37 °C in Dulbecco’s modified Eagle’s medium (DMEM) 4.5 g/L D-glucose, 100,000 U/L Penicillin471 Streptomycin, 100 mg/L sodium pyruvate, 25 mM HEPES and 2% FBS The isolate of SARS-CoV-2; USA-WA1/2020 and B.1.1.529 (104 PFU) was used as a challenge strain As mentioned above53,60 at THSTI Infectious Disease Research Facility (Biosafety level 3 facility).

In vivo treatments of RDV, anti-IL-9, Foxoi and exogenous IL-9

All the studies were designed to study therapeutic efficacy as compared to RDV. Therapeutic studies (Neutralisation experiments) were performed to define if drug regimens could affect virus replication and disease progression. 6–8-week-old mice (Male and Female) were used in this experiment. All treatments were initiated one day prior to infection. Post challenge, uninfected and infected mice were observed till the infected mice lost 20-30% weight and the animals were sacrificed when they became moribund for further validation. In two other experiments, treatment with a vehicle, RDV (25 mg/kg; ip), anti-IL-9 (20 μg/mice; ip), and Foxo1 inhibitor (20 mg/Kg; i.n.) were given. On appearance of moribund features, animals were euthanized by isoflurane; lungs were scored for haemorrhage (described below). The left lobe was placed in 10% formalin and stored at room temperature until sectioning and histological analysis. Lung sectioning, haematoxylin, eosin staining, and N antigen staining as described below was performed at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) at New Delhi.

We then performed two therapeutic studies to ascertain whether αIL-9 (suboptimal, S.O), RDV (S.O), αIL-9(S.O) + RDV (S.O), and Foxo1 inhibitor alone could affect virus replication or disease progression. In the first study, in randomly allocated groups (n = 5; 6–8- week-old mice (male and female)), we compared vehicle, RDV, or Foxo1 inhibitor alone. In another study, S.O of αIL-9 (10 mg/kg) and RDV (S.O) (1.5 mg/kg), aIL-9 (S.O) + RDV (S.O) (10 mg/kg + 1.5 mg/kg respectively) were administered once daily via intraperitoneal injection.

To evaluate the role of IL-9, we used Foxo1fl/fl.CD4Cre+ mice compared to hACE2.Tg mice infection with rIL-9 i.n. (i.n.; 500 ng/mice; 6–8-week-old mice (male and female) were used in this experiment.). Euthanasia and immunopathological assays were performed as described above.

Cohousing and viral transmission

hACE2.Tg mice (6–8 weeks male and female) and Foxo1fl/fl.CD4Cre+ACE2.Tg (6–8 weeks male and female) mice were infected with the with SARS-CoV-2. 24 h post infection, infected mice were cohoused with the uninfected ACE2.Tg mice (1:1 ratio). Subsequently, mice were followed for the sign of infection and other parameters were measured.

Measurement of viral load

Lung tissues and faecal samples were weighed and homogenized for further processing as described earlier60. Briefly, RNA was extracted by using Total RNA Isolation Kit (MDI) as per the manufacturer’s protocol. Relative copy number of SARS-CoV-2 RNA was done using previously used formula (POWER (2, −ΔCT)*10,000 to calculate the relative gene expression60. cDNA was synthesized using the kit from applied biosystem. Copies of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) RNA were determined using the N gene primers (forward: 5′-ATGCTGCAATCGTGCTACAA-3′; reverse: 3′-GACTGCCGCCTCTGCTC-5′. β-actin gene was used as an endogenous control for normalization. ΔΔCt method was used for relative quantitation18,61.

Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) isolation

PBMCs were isolated using density-gradient centrifugation as described previously18. Briefly, human PBMCs from healthy donors were isolated by Ficoll-paque (GE Healthcare) gradient, and the PBMCs were then washed once with 1X PBS, followed by isolation of total RNA using Trizol reagent. The RNA isolated from PBMCs was used to test the expression respective genes relative to β-Actin.

Gene expression profiling of human PBMCs

Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were isolated using density-gradient centrifugation as described previously62. Briefly, blood samples were collected from symptomatic COVID-19 patients (~0–3 days from PCR positive report) and healthy volunteers in heparinized CPTTM (BD Biosciences, USA) tubes and were centrifuged at 1500 × g for 25 min. The PBMC layer was separated and washed with 1X PBS, and total RNA from PBMCs was isolated using the Trizol reagent. The RNA isolated from PBMCs was used to test the expression of respective genes relative to β-Actin by RT-PCR. The relative expression levels (2−∆∆Ct) of genes were further normalized by log2 transformation, and Z-score was calculated as described previously63. The median of Z-scores of log2 transformed relative gene expression was represented as a heat map.

qPCR

RNA was isolated from lungs and spleen as described previously18. RNA from BAL cell samples was isolated by using RNAeasy kit (MDI). Total RNA was subjected to cDNA synthesis using the iScript cDNA synthesis kit (Biorad; #1708891). qPCR was performed as described earlier using SYBR green dye KAPA SYBR FAST qPCR Master Mix (2X) Universal kit on standard 7500 Dx real-time PCR system (Applied Biosystems). The relative gene expression was calculated as described previously18. Following primer sets were used. Mice Primer sets: Il-13—5′-CTTAAGGAGCTTATTGAGGAG-3′ 3′-CATTGCAATTGGAGATGTTG-5′; cGAS—5′-GGATAGAGAAAACATGCTGTG-3′; 3′-CAGTTTTCACATGGTAGGAAC-5′; Tmem173—5′-CTCATTGTCTACCAAGAACC-3′ 3′-TAACCTCCTCCTTTTCTTCC-5′; Tbk1—5′-GAACAACTCAATACCGTAGG-3′ 3′-AATTCTTGATAGAGCAGCAG-5′; Irf3—5′-CTTGTAGAATAACCACCAGC-3′ 3′-CTTGTAGAATAACCACCAGC-5′; Cxcl10—5′-AAAAAGGTCTAAAAGGGCTC-3′ 3′-AATTAGGACTAGCCATCCAC-5′; Cxcl5—5′-TCAGAAAATATTGGGCAGTG-3′ 3′-CAAAGCAGGGAGTTCATAAAG-5′; Oas1g—5′-CTGTGGTACCCATGTTTTATG-3′ 3′-ATACATGTCCAGTTCTCCTC-5′; Oas2—5′-TTATAAAATACCGGCAGCTC-3′ 3′-ATTACAGGCCTCTTTTTCTG-5′; Oas3—5′-CCAAACTTAAGAGCCTGATG-3′ 3′-GCCTCTCCTCCTTTATATCG-5′; RNasel—5′-ATACTGTAGGTGATCTGCTG-3′ 3′-AAGTATCTCCTTCATTCCCC-5′; Ifnβ1—5′-AACTTCCAAAACTGAAGACC-3′ 3′-AACTCTGTTTTCCTTTGACC-5′; Ifnar2—5′-AGCCCAAAGTGAATAATGTC-3′ 3′-TGATAATCCTGATTCCTGGC-5′; Ifnar1—5′-CTGAATAAGACCAGCAACTTC-3′ 3′-CATGACAGAGAAGAACACAAC-5′; Il-5—5′-CCCTACTCATAAAAATCACCAG-3′ 3′-TTGGAATAGCATTTCCACAG-5′; Ifitm3—5′-AAGAATCAAGGAAGAATATGAGG-3′ 3′-GATCCCTAGACTTCACGG-5′; Trim24—5′-TTCCATCTCTCATCAGCATC-3′ 3′-CATTCTGGCTTGGTGAATATC-5′; β-Act—5′-TTAATTTCTGAATGGCCCAG-3′ 3′-GACCAAAGCCTTCATACATC-5′; Foxo1—5′-AAACACATATTGAGCCACTG-3′ 3′TCTACTCTGTTTGAAGGAGG5′; Ccl2—5′-GAAGATGATCCCAATGAGTAG-3′ 3′-TTGGTGACAAAAACTACAGC-5′; Ccl12—5′-TGTGATCTTCAGGACCATAC-3′ 3′-CATGAAGGTTCAAGGATGAAG-5′; Tph1—5′-GAACTCAAACATGCACTTTC-3′ 3′-GTTGTACTTCAGTCCAAACG-5′; Fcεr1a—5′-TCAACTACAGTTATGAGAGCC-3′ 3′-TGGGAAAATTAGTTGTAGCC-5′; Il-17—5′-ACGTTTCTCAGCAAACTTAC-3′ 3′-CCCCTTTACACCTTCTTTTC-5′; N1—5′-GACCCCAAAATCAGCGAAAT-3′ 3′-TCTGGTTACTGCCAGTTGAATCTG-5′ Il-9—5′-GCATCAGAGACACCAATTAC-3′ 3′-GTACAATCATCAGTTGGGAC-5′; Ifn-γ—5′-TGAGTATTGCCAAGTTTGAG-3′ 3′-CTTATTGGGACAATCTCTTCC-5′; Irf-4—5′-GAGTAGGATCTACTGGGATG-3′ 3′-CTTGCAGCTCTGATAGAAAC-5′; Irf9—5′-CAACATAGGCGGTGGTGGCAAT-3′ 3′-GTTGATGCTCCAGGAACACTGG-5′; Irf-7—5′-CCACGCTATACCATCTACCTGG-3′ 3′-GCTGCTATCCAGGGAAGACACA-5′; hACE2—5′-TCCATTGGTCTTCTGTCACCCG-3′ 3′-AGACCATCCACCTCCACTTCTC-5′; Spi1—5′-GAGGTGTCTGATGGAGAAGCTG-3′ 3′-ACCCACCAGATGCTGTCCTTCA-5′.

Human primer sets: Oas2—5′-GCTTCCGACAATCAACAGCCAAG-3′ 3′-CTTGACGATTTTGTGCCGCTCG-5′; Il9r—5′-GACCAGTTGTCTCTGTTTGGGC-3′ 3′-TTTCACCCGACTGAAAATCAGTGG-5′; Ifna—5′ TGGGCTGTGATCTGCCTCAAAC-3′ 3′-CAGCCTTTTGGAACTGGTTGCC-5′; Irf9—5′-CCACCGAAGTTCCAGGTAACAC-3′ 3′-AGTCTGCTCCAGCAAGTATCGG-5′; Oas1–5′-AGGAAAGGTGCTTCCGAGGTAG-3′ 3′-GGACTGAGGAAGACAACCAGGT-5′; Oas3—5′-CCTGATTCTGCTGGTGAAGCAC-3′ 3′-TCCCAGGCAAAGATGGTGAGGA-5′; Ifnβ—5′-CTTGGATTCCTACAAAGAAGCAGC-3′ 3′- TCCTCCTTCTGGAACTGCTGCA-5′; Trim22—5′-GGATCGTCAGTAGAGATGCTGC-3′ 3′-GAACTTGCAGCATCCCACTCAG-5′; Ifitm—5′-GGCTTCATAGCATTCGCCTACTC3′ 3′-AGATGTTCAGGCACTTGGCGGT-5′; RNaseL—5′-AAGGCTGTTCAAGAACTACACTTG-3′ 3′-TGGATCTCCAGCCCACTTGATG-5′; Il9—5′-GACATCAACTTCCTCATC-3′, 5′-GAGACAACTGGTCTTCTGG-3′; Irf3— 5′-TCTGCCCTCAACCGCAAAGAAG-3′ 3′-TACTGCCTCCACCATTGGTGTC-5′; Irf7—5′-CCACGCTATACCATCTACCTGG-3′ 3′ -GCTGCTATCCAGGGAAGACACA-5′; Il9r—5′-ATCAGTCCTGCCTTGGAGCCAA-3′ 3′-CCGACAATGTGATCCCTGTGCT-5′; Ifn-α—5′-TGGGCTGTGATCTGCCTCAAAC-3′ 3′-CAGCCTTTTGGAACTGGTTGCC-5′; Ifn-β—5′-CTTGGATTCCTACAAAGAAGCAGC-3′ 3′-TCCTCCTTCTGGAACTGCTGCA-5′; Hamster primer sets: Foxo15′-AGGATAAGGGCGACAGCAAC-3′ 3′-GTCCCCGGCTCTTAGCAAAT-5′; Il-9—5′-CTCTGCCCTGCTCTTTGGTT-3′ 3′-CGAGGGTGGGTCATTCTTCA-5′; Pu.1—5′-GCATTGGAGGTGTCTGAT-3′ 3′-CATCTTCTTGCGGTTGCCCT-5′.

BALF collection and lung histological analysis

Lung lavage was collected by inserting a cannula into the trachea and lavaging with 500 μl cold PBS three times as previously described12. Lavage sample was centrifuged, and supernatant was collected for further cytokine analysis, and cells were used for FACS analysis. Lungs were excised; left lower lobe was immersed in 10% formalin and used for histological analysis. Paraffin-embedded tissue samples were further sectioned and various histological staining’s (H&E, Periodic acid Schiff’s, van Gieson, and toluidine blue) were performed at ILBS (New Delhi) and the scoring was done by a trained histopathologist independently in a blinded manner.

Lung Injury Scoring System given by the three random people, in order to help quantitate histological features of ALI (Acute Lung Injury). In a blinded manner, three random diseased fields of lung tissue were chosen at high power (60×), which were scored for the following: (A) Immune cell infiltration (none = 0, 1–5 cells = 1, >5 cells = 2), (B) Damage in the interstitial space/septae, (C) Proteinaceous debris in air spaces (none = 0, one instance = 1, >1 instance = 2), (D) alveolar septal thickening (<2× mock thickness = 0, 2–4× mock thickness = 1, >4× mock thickness = 2).

Immunohistochemistry

For immunohistochemistry 2–4-μm sections were used as described earlier12. Briefly, paraffin-embedded sections were dewaxed and rehydrated through xylene and graded alcohol, respectively, for 15 min at room temperature (RT), before epitope unmasking, slides were blocked with normal goat serum for 30 min in RT. Samples were then incubated with a primary antibody incubated overnight at 4 °C (SARS-CoV-2-N antigen (5–25 μg/ml; R&D, # Clone # 1035145)). Species-matched gamma globulin was used as an isotype control at the same concentration. Sections were washed in PBST and Species-matched secondary antibodies were applied for 60 min at RT. The finally stained sections for SARS-CoV-2-N protein were then observed and images were captured under Ti Eclipse Nikon microscope at RCB (Regional Centre for Biotechnology).

Cytokine ELISA

Quantitation of IL-4, IL-9, IL-10 and IFN-γ was measured in BALF ELISA as described earlier12. Briefly, ELISA plates were coated overnight by anti-IL-4, anti-IL-9, anti-IL10 or anti-IFNy antibodies overnight in bicarbonate buffer. Thereafter, wells were washed and blocked and then incubated with BAL fluid at 1:1 dilution. The wells were then washed and incubated with detection antibody conjugated with biotin. Colour was developed by incubating with Avidin-HRP enzyme and then with TMB substrate. Reaction was stopped by using 0.2 N stop solution and plate was read at 600 nm in spectrophotometer (BioLinkk).

Flow cytometry analysis

FACS analysis of BAL cells, Splenocytes, and dLN’s were carried out using fluorochrome labelled antibodies. Cells were collected from the lungs after washing them with the cold PBS. Cells were activated with PMA (phorbol 12-myristate13-aceate; 50 ng ml−1; Sigma-Aldrich) and Ionomycin (1.0 µg ml−1; Sigma-Aldrich) in the presence of Monensin (#554724 Golgi Stop, BD Biosciences) followed by surface markers and intracellular cytokines staining. The following antibodies were used: anti-mouse CD3 BV510 (#100353, Clone-145-2C11, Biolegend INC, USA, 1:1000), anti-mouse γδTCR FITC (#118105, Clone-GL3, Biolegend INC, USA, 1:1000), anti-mouse Gr1 BV421 (#108445, Clone-RB6-8C5, Biolegend INC, USA, 1:1000), anti-mouse CD11b PerCp-Cy5.5 (#101228, Biolegend INC, USA, 1:1000), anti-mouse CD4-Percp cy5.5 (#100538; Clone-RM4-5, Biolegend INC, USA, 1:1000), anti-mouse CD4-FITC (#100406; Clone-GK1.5, Biolegend, INC, USA, 1:1000), anti-mouse NK1.1–PE-Cy7 (#108714; Biolegend, USA, 1:1000), anti-mouse-CD8 – BV421 (#100753; Clone-53-6.7 Biolegend INC, USA,2:2000), F4/80 – FITC (#123108; Clone-BM8, Biolegend INC, USA, 1:1000), CD206 – PE (#141705; Clone-C068C2, Biolegend, USA, 2:1000), CD80 – AF647 (#305216, Clone-2D10, Biolegend INC, USA, 1:1000), CD68 – PEcy7 (#137015; Clone-FA-11, Biolegend INC, USA, 1:1000), CD49b (#117322; Clone-N418, Biolegend INC, USA, 1:1000), C-kit (#105805; Clone-2B8, Biolegend INC, USA, 2:100), Fcer1 (#134308; Clone-MAR1, Biolegend INC, USA, 2:100), Siglec-f (#155528; Clone-S17007L, Biolegend INC, USA, 2:100), IFNγ – AF647 (#505814; Clone-XMG1.2, Biolegend INC, USA, 1:100), IL-17 – PE-cy7 (#506922; Clone-TC11-18H10.1, Biolegend INC, USA, 1:100), IL-10 – PE (#505008; Clone-JES5-16E3, Biolegend INC, USA, 5:1000), Foxp3 – AF647 (#126408; Clone-MF14, Biolegend, USA, 2:500), IL-9 – Percp-cy5.5 (#514112, Clone-RM9A4, Biolegend INC, USA, 5:1000), IL-4 – PE (#504104, Clone-11B11, Biolegend, USA, 2:500) IL-4 – PE-Cy7 (#504118, Clone-11B11, Biolegend, USA, 1:200).

NK, ILCs analysis of BALF cells were carried out using fluorochrome labelled antibodies. Cells were activated as mentioned above followed by surface markers and intracellular cytokines staining. The following antibodies were used: Lineage cocktail antibodies {anti-mouse CD3 FITC (# 100204, Clone-17A2, Biolegend INC, USA, 2:2000), anti-mouse CD11b FITC (#101206, Clone-M1/70, Biolegend INC, USA, 1:1000), F4/80 – FITC (#123108; Clone-BM8, Biolegend INC, USA, 1:1000), anti-mouse B220- FITC (#103206; Clone-RA3-6B2, Biolegend INC, USA, 2:2000), anti-mouse CD4-Percp cy5.5 (#100538; Clone-RM4-5, Biolegend INC, USA, 1:1000), anti-mouse NK1.1–PE-Cy7 (#108714; Clone-PK136, Biolegend INC, USA, 1:1000), IL-9 – APC (#514106; Clone-RM9A4, Biolegend, USA, 3:3000). Stained cells were acquired on FACS-Canto-II (Becton Dickinson, San Jose, CA) and analysed using Flowjo software (Tree Star, Ashland, OR, USA).

For sorting of mTmG CD4+, Foxofl/fl.CD4Cre+ CD4+ T cells, we sacrificed the ROSA mTmG wt mice and Foxofl/fl.CD4Cre+ mice euthanized; spleen and lymph nodes were collected aseptically and single-cell suspensions were made from 6–8-week-old mice. CD4+ T cells were purified using anti-mouse CD4-Percp cy5.5 (#100538; Biolegend). CD4+ T cells were further sorted using fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) on BD FACSAriaIII (BD Biosciences) to obtain PE+ CD4+ T cells and CD4+ T cells using anti-CD4-Percp Cy5.5. The purity of sorted cells was typically ~96% in post-sort analysis.

hACE2 expressing Intestinal epithelial cells isolation (IECs)

Primary IECs were isolated as described earlier64. Briefly, the intestine from the ACE2.Tg mice was cleaned with the cold PBS containing Gentamycin The intestine was cut longitudinally and mucus layer was removed and placed in EDTA (30 mM) solution at 4 °C for 20 min. Colon epithelial cells were gently removed and washed with PBS. Subsequently, the collected cells were plated in collagen-coated plates.

Western blot

We treated the hACE2.Tg mice with or without rIL-9 (500 ng/mice; i.n.). After 24 h, we sacrificed the mice using an overdose of Ketamine and Xylazine. Cardiac perfusion was performed, and further, we digested the lungs with Dispase to get the single-cell suspension. We collected the cells and lysed them in RIPA buffer containing PIC (Protease inhibitor cocktail). In line with this, we treated the Caco2 cells (Human epithelial cell line) with or without rIL-9 (10 ng/ml) for 24 h. We have lysed the cells in RIPA buffer, as mentioned above. The protein concentration was determined by performing a BCA protein assay (Bio-Rad). 40 µg of protein extracts were loaded on a 10% SDS-Gel for hACE2. Proteins were transferred to a membrane, blocked with 5% BSA, and then incubated in primary antibody (MA5-31395; ThermoScientific) overnight at 4 °C. The HRP-conjugated anti-mouse (#7076; CST) secondary antibody was incubated for 1 h. bands were captured on Gel-doc (BIO-RAD). Band intensities were normalised with β-Actin (#4967; CST) and calculated by using ImageJ software.

Transcriptome profiling using RNA quantification sequencing

RNA sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 infected lungs of ACE2.Tg, hACE2.Tgx Foxo[.CD4Cre-, and Foxofl/fl.CD4Cre+ SARS-CoV-2 infected lung tissues were homogenised and RNA was derived and subjected to next-generation sequencing (NGS) to generate deep coverage RNASeq data. Size selection of RNA fragments was done with SPRI Beads-based Size Selection. High-quality libraries were prepared using NEB Next Ultra II Directional RNA Library Prep Kit according to manufacturer’s protocols and paired-end reads of 151 bp read length were generated on the Illumina Novoseq 6000 platform.

Transcriptome analysis

Quality-based filtering and adaptor trimming of the raw sequencing reads was done using fastp (v0.20.1). A thresh hold of 30 was set for the phred quality score. The filtered reads were aligned against the Mus musculus (mm39) genome using the splice aware aligner Hisat (v2.2.1).

The alignments were assembled into transcripts with stringtie assembler (v2.1.5). Stringtie computes read counts for the genes and normalized expression values with the Transcript per million (TPM) metric. The gene read counts were used for differential analysis between the conditions. Genes having a p-value of less than 0.05 were considered to have a significant differential change in the expression between the conditions. A log2Foldchange of 2 and higher of these significant genes were classified as upregulated and a log2Foldchange of −2 and lower as downregulated. Genes were functionally annotated with Gene Ontology terms and Reactome pathways using NCBI resources. David Bioinformatics resources (v6.8) was used to identify significant enrichment of significant GO terms and pathways. String database was used to determine for interaction of the protein-coding genes. A high confidence score of 0.9 was used to compute the interactions. R packages used for visualization – Complex Heat map, Enhanced Volcano, ggplot2.

Principal component analysis

High-dimensional expression data are mathematically reduced to principle components that can be used to describe variation across samples in fewer dimensions to allow human interpretation. Principle component 1 (PC1) accounts for the most amount of variation across samples, PC2 the second most, and so on. These PC1 vs PC2 plots are coloured by sample annotation to demonstrate how samples cluster together (or not) in reduced dimensional space. PCA emphasizes variation and brings out strong patterns in a dataset. It’s used to make data simpler to explore and visualize.

Viral RNA isolation and qRT-PCR

Viral RNA from stock solutions was isolated using Trizol, and SARS-CoV-2 detection and quantification were performed using a SARS-CoV-2 kit (Illumina, Cat. No. 20044311) with a cycle threshold of 35.

Library preparation, sequencing

Whole genome sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 and B.1.1.529 samples, using the capture-based Illumina Respiratory Virus Oligo Panel (RVOP), was done to capture the SARS-CoV-2 genome. The library preparation protocols for RVOP have been previously described. Briefly, double-stranded cDNA was prepared from 300 ng RNA using the COVID Seq kit (Cat. No. 20051772). The RVOP library was prepared using Illumina DNA Prep (Illumina, Cat. No. 20044311). Agilent 2100 bioanalyzer was used to check the quality of both libraries. The RVOP library was denatured and diluted to optimal loading concentration for sequencing on the MiSeq platform using a v3 reagent kit at 2 × 75 bp read length. The sequencing data analysis was performed as previously described. The sequencing data analysis was performed as previously described65,66,67.

Minor variant analysis

The primer-free pair raw reads of SARSCoV2 were generated from the Illumina MiSeq. Raw reads of SARSCoV2 were pre-processed based on read quality and read length (phred quality ≥30 and minimum length ≥50 base pair) and merged by PEAR programme68. The merged reads were mapped to Wuhan’s SARSCoV2 sequence (Genebank ID: NC_045512.2) to generate a consensus genome69. During the mapping of reads to reference genome sequence, a BAM file was generated by Samtools70. This BAM file was processed by diversiutils script in DiversiTools (http://josephhughes.github.io/btctools/) to find the frequency of all types of four bases for each position of a reference sequence. The only variants that have been covered by at least 15 times (read depth ≥ 15) by high-quality reads (average read’s phred score ≥ 30) to find highly accurate single nucleotide variants (SNVs)71.

Statistical analysis

All the results were analysed and plotted using GraphPad Prism 8.0 software. Percentage change weight, relative gene expression, lung haemorrhagic scores, FACS, ELISA, and qPCR studies were compared and plotted as mean using graph pad. Dataset was analysed by using one-way ANOVA, two-way ANOVA, Wilcoxon test or Student’s t-test. Differences were considered statistically significant with a p value of less than or equal to 0.05.

Statistics and reproducibility

No statistical method was used to predetermine sample size. No data were excluded from the analyses. Mice of different genotypes were randomly assigned to treatment groups throughout the study. For experiments involving genetically modified animals, littermates were used for each experiment. In the cell and animal experiments, investigators were not blinded to group allocation because the investigators should give the drug to the mice and cell in different treatment conditions. Bio render software was used for pictorial representations.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.