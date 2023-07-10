Health
Air monitors can detect novel coronavirus variants in about 5 minutes – source
Now that the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic is over, scientists are looking at ways to monitor viruses in the indoor environment in real time. By combining recent advances in aerosol sampling technology with ultrasensitive biosensing technology, researchers at the University of Washington in St. Louis have created a real-time monitor that can detect any SARS-CoV-2 virus variant in a room in about five minutes. developed.
This inexpensive proof-of-concept device could help detect CoV-2 in hospitals and health care facilities, schools and public places, and help monitor other respiratory virus aerosols such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). . They say the results of a study on the monitor, the most sensitive detector available, were published in Nature Communications on his July 10th.
The McElvey School of Engineering and Medicine’s interdisciplinary team of researchers consists of: Rajan Chakraborty, Harold D. Jolly McElvey, Associate Professor of Career Development in Energy, Environmental and Chemical Engineering, School of Engineering. Joseph Puthussery, Postdoctoral Fellow in the Chakrabarty Lab. John Silito, Professor of Neurology in the School of Medicine.and Carla YuedeAssociate Professor of Psychiatry, School of Medicine.
“At the moment there is nothing to indicate how safe the room is,” said Sirito. “If you’re in a room with 100 people, he doesn’t want to know five days later if he’s sick. , which means he can know every five minutes.”
Sirito and Yuede had previously developed a microimmunoelectrode (MIE) biosensor to detect amyloid beta as a biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease, and had wondered if it could be repurposed as a detector for SARS-CoV-2. . They reached out to Chakrabarty and put together a team that included Puttuseri, who had expertise in building real-time instruments to measure air toxicity.
To convert a biosensor that detects amyloid-beta into a coronavirus, the researchers swapped an antibody that recognizes amyloid-beta with a llama nanobody that recognizes the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. David Brody, M.D., Ph.D., a former faculty member of the Neurology Department of Medicine and author of the paper, developed nanobodies in a lab at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Nanobodies are small, easy to reproduce and modify, and cheap to produce, researchers say.
“Nanobody-based electrochemical approaches do not require reagents or many processing steps, which makes virus detection more rapid,” said Yuede. “SARS-CoV-2 can bind to surface nanobodies and induce oxidation of tyrosines on the virus surface using a technique called square-wave voltammetry to measure the amount of virus in a sample.”
Chakrabarty and Puthussery have integrated a biosensor into an air sampler that operates based on wet cyclone technology. Air enters the sampler at very high velocity and is centrifugally mixed with the liquid lining the walls of the sampler to create surface vortices, thereby trapping viral aerosols. The Wet Cyclone Sampler has an automated pump that collects and delivers liquid to a biosensor and uses electrochemistry to seamlessly detect viruses.
“The challenge with airborne aerosol detectors is that the levels of viruses in indoor air have become so dilute that they are approaching the limits of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection, like finding a needle in a haystack. It’s a thing,” Chakrabarty said. “The high virus recovery rate with the wet cyclone is likely due to the very high flow rate, which allows a larger volume of air to be sampled in a 5-minute sample collection compared to commercial samplers. increase.”
Most commercially available bioaerosol samplers operate at relatively low flow rates, but the team’s monitor has a flow rate of about 1,000 liters per minute, one of the highest-flow devices available, Ptushery said. It is said that It’s also compact, at about 1 foot wide and 10 inches tall, and lights up when a virus is detected to alert administrators to increase airflow and circulation in the room.
This figure shows particle trajectories in a cyclone sampler during air sampling. A University of Washington team used computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations to gain insight into the size-dependent collection efficiency of aerosols in wet cyclones. (Image: Joseph Ptushery)
The team tested the monitors in the apartments of two COVID-19 positive patients. Real-time PCR results of air samples from bedrooms were compared to air samples collected from virus-free control rooms. The device detected viral RNA in air samples from bedrooms, but none in control air samples.
In laboratory experiments in which SARS-CoV-2 was aerosolized into a room-sized chamber, wet cyclones and biosensors were able to detect varying levels of airborne virus concentrations after just a few minutes of sampling.
“We’re starting with SARS-CoV-2, but we also have plans to measure influenza, RSV, rhinovirus, and other major pathogens that infect people on a daily basis,” said Sirito. “Hospitals can use this monitor to measure staphylococci and streptococci that cause all sorts of complications in patients. “
The team is working on commercializing an air quality monitor.
Puthussery JV, Ghumra DP, McBrearty KR, Doherty BM, Sumlin BJ, Sarabandi A, Mandal AG, Shetty NJ, Gardiner WD, Magrecki JP, Brody DL, Esparza TJ, Bricker TL, Boon ACM, Yuede CM, Cirito JR, Chakrabarty RK . Real-time environmental monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 aerosols. Nature Communications, 10 July 2023. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-39419-z
This study was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) RADx-Rad program (U01 AA029331, U01 AA029331-S1). NIH National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke Intramural Research Program, SARS-CoV-2 Viral Evolutionary Assessment (SAVE) Program. and WashU-IITB Joint Master’s Program.
Originally published by the McElvey School of Engineering.
