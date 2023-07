Since 20 years ago, the most locally transmitted malaria cases in the United States have been concentrated in Sarasota County, which has had six cases since late May. A Texas man diagnosed with malaria, transmitted by local mosquitoes in Longhorn State, ranks seventh. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health have issued a public health alert. Malaria is one of the world’s largest public health problems. About 219 million people are infected each year, and about 660,000 of them die, mostly African children. Malaria transmission from home-grown mosquitoes in the United States is now very rare. Almost always there are people who get bitten abroad and feel flu-like symptoms here. In 2003, eight people in Palm Beach County contracted malaria, but subsequent testing revealed that it came from mosquitoes here, not abroad. Diane Worth, professor of infectious diseases at Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health, said: “It’s not something to panic about, but you should say, ‘Well, this is very unusual, so don’t worry.’ It doesn’t matter, told NBC News, “It’s a warning to stay vigilant.” Mosquitoes transmit disease to humans through parasites, bacteria and viruses by piercing human skin with their six-pronged proboscis, sucking blood, and leaving behind infected saliva. Dr. Manuel Gordillo, an infectious disease specialist at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, told the network news station that the hospital had treated four of the state’s malaria infections. Two were homeless, and four of the SMHs who were treated were hospitalized with fever and dehydration, he said. “Some of the cases seemed to ignore the symptoms and other complications appeared much later,” he said. The number of mosquitoes that transmit disease to humans is small compared to the total number of species. The majority do not eat humans or are not capable of transmitting pathogens, so there is little risk. But enough is enough to make mosquitoes the deadliest creatures in the world. The Sarasota County Department of Health announced that aerial and ground sprays are being used to kill mosquitoes in southwestern Florida south of Tampa Bay. Some of the funding for the WGCU’s environmental report is as follows: Volo Foundationis a non-profit organization with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education and improving health. Sign up for WGCU’s monthly environmental newsletter. green flashtoday. WGCU is the definitive news and information source for Southwest Florida. We are a non-profit public service, and your support is more important than ever. keep the public media strong, let’s donate. thank you.

