Health
How Unhealthy Are Energy Drinks? |
Energy drinks are often used when tired and desperate, and provide the instant boost you need to set the tone for your day. And as most of us know, they can be very bad for your health. But how harmful are energy drinks? Energy drinks are so named because they are full of energizing caffeine, but the amount of caffeine can be a problem. Adults are recommended not to exceed 300-400mg of caffeine per day, and one energy drink contains 300mg per serving. Teenage consumers are more likely to abuse energy drinks and their caffeine requirements are as low as 100 mg per day, further increasing this risk. Experts say an occasional energy drink is harmless, but daily addiction can cause serious health problems. Overdose of caffeine can cause headaches, insomnia, anxiety, irritability, increased heart rate, and muscle tremors. Getting a good night’s sleep, staying hydrated, and eating a balanced diet to keep your blood sugar stable is recommended for a natural energy boost.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thewetumpkaherald.com/how-unhealthy-are-energy-drinks/video_d879558d-b2ce-5eb9-afdc-61b01de2e6a2.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Could the construction industry be disrupted?
- How Unhealthy Are Energy Drinks? |
- Ron DeSantis can’t outplay Trump in primary, says Ocasio-Cortez | Ron DeSantis
- Bidens visit: Polite to Sunak but not much more
- $3.5 billion Jababeka Movieland launched as Indonesia’s answer to Hollywood
- Local Athletes Attending Summer Alberta Women’s Hockey Camps – DiscoverAirdrie.com
- Rain fury in northern India’s worst-hit Himachal, PM Modi addresses ministers
- Big U.S. banks to post biggest increase in loan losses since pandemic
- Hamilton actor Blaine Alden Krauss Q&A ahead of Lubbock shows
- Nasdaq partners with B3 and builds clearing platform for Brazilian stock exchange – Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)
- JK: Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Doda district, no injuries reported