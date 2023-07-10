Could fecal transplantation improve melanoma immunotherapy?





The first clinical trial of its kind showed that fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) improved immunotherapy response in advanced melanoma. World’s first clinical trial announced natural medicinea multicenter study found that 65 percent of patients with advanced melanoma who retained donor microbiota after fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) had a clinical response to immunotherapy. Immunotherapy drugs can significantly improve survival outcomes in melanoma, but only 40-50% of patients benefit. “Treatment of melanoma with immunotherapy has reached a plateau, microbiome It could be a paradigm shift,” said Dr. Bertrand Luti, an oncologist and director of the CHUM Microbiome Center. Microbiome Therapy: Exercise to Maturity Improved Melanoma Immunotherapy Response with Fecal Transplantation Phase I clinical trial This study included 20 melanoma patients who received approximately 40 fecal transplant capsules orally during one session, one week before starting immunotherapy treatment. “These exciting results add to a rapidly growing list of publications suggesting that targeting the microbiome could lead to major advances in the use of immunotherapies for cancer patients. added Dr. Wilson H. Miller Jr., professor of medicine at JGH. and oncology at McGill University. Research data report that the combination of faecal transplantation from healthy donors and immunotherapy FMT is safe. However, five patients experienced immunotherapy-related adverse events and discontinued treatment. First faecal microbiota product approved against C. diff “Our group has been doing fecal transplants for 20 years, and the first was successfully treated. it’s difficult Infection. This allowed us to refine our method to provide a very high percentage of donor organisms that survived in the recipient’s gut with just one dose,” said Lawson scientist, Dr. Michael Silverman, Head of Infectious Diseases and Medical Director of Schurich Medical GmbH, explained. Infectious disease care program at St Joseph’s Health Care London. “Our data suggest that at least some of the success seen in melanoma patients is related to capsule efficacy.” A large Phase II trial is already underway. Researchers at the Lawson Institute for Health Research are investigating the feasibility of fecal transplants not only for HIV and rheumatoid arthritis, but also for other cancers such as renal cell cancer, pancreatic cancer and lung cancer.

