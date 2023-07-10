New genetic technique developed to stop malaria-spreading mosquitoes

As you might imagine, a first-of-its-kind mosquito control system in Africa would reduce child mortality and help economic development.

Malaria remains one of the deadliest diseases in the world. Each year, malaria infections kill hundreds of thousands of people, most of them children under the age of five. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced five things: Cases of mosquito-borne malaria detected The United States (4 in Florida and 1 in Texas) reported its first national epidemic in 20 years.

Fortunately, scientists are developing a safe technique to stop malaria transmission by genetically editing the mosquitoes that carry the parasite that causes malaria. Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, led by Professor Omar Akbari’s lab, have developed a new way to genetically suppress infectious disease populations. Anopheles gambier, a mosquito that spreads malaria, primarily in Africa, and contributes to economic poverty in affected areas. The new system targets and kills women. A.Gambier They bite and spread disease, thus increasing the population.

It was published in the July 5 issue of the magazine. scientific progressLead author Andrea Smidler, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, San Diego School of Biological Sciences, created a system called “Ifegenia” with former master’s students and co-authors James Pie and Reema Apte. A nuclease that is genetically encoded to block alleles. The technology utilizes CRISPR technology to disrupt a gene known as methless (run away) controls sexual development. A.Gambier mosquito.

Scientists from Caltech Berkeley and Caltech contributed to this research effort.

“This technology has the potential to be the safe, controllable and scalable solution the world urgently needs to completely eradicate malaria.” — Omar Akbari, Professor, Department of Cell and Developmental Biology

Ifegenia works by genetically encoding two key elements of CRISPR within African mosquitoes. These include the Cas9 nuclease, the molecular “scissors” that do the cutting, and the guides. RNA It targets the system through technology developed in mosquitoes in Akbari’s lab.They are Cas9 and run away– Targeting guide RNA.

“We crossed them and all the female mosquitoes died in the offspring, which was unusual,” Smidler said. in the meantime, A.Gambier Male mosquitoes inherit Ifegenia, but gene editing has no effect on their reproduction. They maintain fertility to mate and spread ifegenia. The parasite infestation eventually stops as the females are eliminated and the population reaches a reproductive dead end. The authors suggest that this new system avoids the specific genetic resistance impairments and controls faced by other systems, such as gene drives, because the Cas9 and guide RNA components are kept separate until they are ready for population suppression. It points out that the problem of

“We show that males of Ifegenia maintain fertility and can load both elements. run away Induction by mutation and the CRISPR mechanism run away Mutations occur in subsequent generations, resulting in persistent population suppression,” the authors write. “Through modeling, we have demonstrated that repeated release of non-biting Ifegenia males can serve as an effective, confinement, controllable, and safe population control and exclusion system.”

Traditional methods of fighting the spread of malaria, such as bed nets and insecticides, are increasingly proving ineffective in stopping the spread of the disease. Pesticides are still frequently used around the world, primarily to combat malaria, which poses an increasing health and ecological risk in regions of Africa and Asia.

Smidler received his Ph.D. in Public Health Biological Sciences from Harvard University and joined the University of California, San Diego in 2019. She has applied her expertise in developing genetic technologies to combat the spread of disease and the associated economic toll. Once she and her colleagues developed Ifegenia, they were amazed at how effectively the technology worked as an inhibitory system.

“This technology has the potential to be the safe, controllable and scalable solution the world urgently needs to completely eradicate malaria,” said Akbari, professor of cell and developmental biology. Stated. “We are now transitioning our efforts to seek social acceptance, regulatory approval and funding opportunities to put this system to the ultimate test of controlling wild malaria-carrying mosquito populations. We are trying to make a big impact in the world, and we won’t stop until we do.”

Researchers note that the technology behind Ifegenia could have other uses as well. Race It spreads deadly diseases such as dengue (fracture fever), chikungunya, and mosquitoes known to carry the yellow fever virus.

