Studies have found these mosquito repellents to be the most effective way to get rid of pests

Immo A. Hansen I’m an associate professor of biology New Mexico State University and Haley A. Rooker I am a PhD student in biology New Mexico State University.
Now that summer is in full swing, mosquitoes are infesting all over America. Using mosquito repellent protect the health of both And sanity this summer.
Mosquitoes not only leave an unpleasant itch on the skin, but they can also cause discomfort. Serious and sometimes fatal risks for your health. Mosquito bites can transmit harmful pathogens that cause dangerous diseases such as: malaria, Dengue fever, Zika fever and west nile river.
avoid mosquito bites
Female mosquitoes bite humans to obtain vital nutrients from their blood.then use these nutrients to make their eggs. A single blood meal produces about 100 mosquito eggs that hatch into wiggly larvae.
there are several ways avoid mosquito bitesfrom wearing long, loose clothing to limit the amount of time you spend outdoors, to installing screens on your windows, to removing stagnant water that mosquitoes can use to breed.
But one of the best ways to protect yourself when going to an area where hungry mosquitoes are flying around is to use mosquito repellent.
our team is New Mexico State University Laboratory of Molecular Vector Physiology has been studying different types of mosquito repellents and their effectiveness for over a decade. Here’s what you need to know to protect yourself this summer.
About repellents
usage of The history of mosquito repellent goes back a long timecertainly predates the written historical account. some of the earliest records The use of mosquito repellents dates back to early Egyptian and Roman history. During this period, smudgefire smoke was often used as a mosquito repellent.
Today, we have more options than our ancestors when it comes to choosing the type of mosquito repellent to use, whether it’s a spray or lotion, candle, coil or vaporizer.
These repellents prevent mosquitoes from entering. smell, taste, or both. Repellents block or overstimulate these sensations.Scientists understand how certain repellents like DEET work at the molecular levelBut many of them still don’t know exactly why they keep mosquitoes away.
repellent test
I used various Scientific laboratory experiments and field trials to find out what works. Testing some products was as easy as placing a volunteer’s treated arm in a cage with 25 mosquitoes and waiting for the first bite.
Other candles, such as citronella candles, include low speed wind tunnel Then place a candle or device between the person and the mosquito cage. Depending on the repellent effect of the device, mosquitoes will fly toward or away from the person. Another experiment we did was Y-tube selection assay Here the mosquito chooses to fly towards someone’s hand or towards a blank or empty option if not shot.
ineffective mosquito repellent
Bracelets don’t work. Department stores and pharmacy chains sell hundreds of different types of bracelets. These are marketed as “mosquito repellent” bands, wristbands and watches, and are made of materials ranging from plastic to leather. Even with repellents, you can’t keep your whole body free from mosquito bites.
Ultrasonic repellent devices do not work. These come as electrical plug-ins, free-standing, or watch-like accessories that claim to mimic bats and emit high-frequency sounds that ward off mosquitoes. However, scientific studies show that ultrasonic repellents cannot repel mosquitoes. In fact, our lab tested one of these devices and found a slight increase in mosquito attraction to the wearer.
Dietary supplements such as B vitamins and garlic are ineffective. There is no scientific evidence to show that these supplements keep people from getting bitten by mosquitoes.
Light-based repellents are ineffective.These devices include colored light bulb, and does not attract insects flying toward the white light. This approach works well against moths, beetles, and stink bugs, but not mosquitoes.
effective mosquito repellent
Here we rank what works, starting with the best repellents/active ingredients.
-
Diet works. Deet Chemical name, N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamidewas developed by the U.S. Army in the 1950s and is a long-established mosquito repellent. The higher the percentage, the longer the protection time, up to 6 hours.
-
picaridin works. At 20% concentration, this synthetic repellent provides protection for up to 6 hours. This repellent is a promising alternative to DEET.
-
Lemon eucalyptus oil, or OLE, works well. Containing the active ingredient PMD, OLE is a plant-based alternative to DEET and picaridin.Its repellent properties last for a long time up to 6 hours.
-
Other essential oils – some work, some don’t.applied 20 essential oils Apply a 10% essential oil lotion mixture to the volunteer’s skin. Here’s what we found:
Clove oil works well. Containing the active ingredient eugenol, this oil, at a concentration of 10% in lotions, can prevent mosquito bites for more than 90 minutes. Cinnamon oil works well. Containing the active ingredients cinnamaldehyde and eugenol, this oil at a concentration of 10% in lotions provides mosquito protection for over 60 minutes. Geraniol and 2-PEP, or 2-phenylethyl propionate, work in the lotion at a concentration of 10% for about 60 minutes. Citronella oil works, but not very well. A 10% concentration of citronella oil was found to provide mosquito bites for only about 30 minutes.
If you plan to formulate your own plant-based mosquito repellent this summer, essential oils Complex mixture of plant-based chemicals High concentrations may cause dermatitis.
Based on our research, if you live in or travel to an area with a high risk of vector-borne disease transmission, we recommend using a repellent with the active ingredient DEET. However, plant-based repellents work fine to keep you from getting nuisance mosquito bites in low-risk areas, as long as you reuse them as needed.
