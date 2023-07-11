Tick ​​checks are important to prevent the spread of Lyme disease





Ticks live by sucking blood, but when bitten, there is little pain, so if you don’t check it, you may not notice it.

It’s literally the little things that can prevent the spread of Lyme disease. The Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Department said, “Please check.” “This is the most effective thing people can do,” said Brenda Armstrong, manager of the local Wellness Program. “A tick must be present for at least 24 hours to transmit the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. “So if you can find and remove the tick quickly, there is no risk of infection,” she added. Armstrong said tick checks are necessary because people who enjoy the outdoors don’t necessarily want to wear long pants or long sleeves in today’s warm weather. “We’re really turning the message into … checking ticks,” she said. “Check for ticks quickly but thoroughly after any outdoor activity. Or take a shower. That’s probably the easiest thing to do.” Lyme disease is a serious but preventable disease caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. It is a tick-borne disease transmitted to humans and pets through the bite of infected black-footed mites. Lyme disease does not spread from person to person. Armstrong said the number of ticks is increasing in this part of Ontario, and that the culprits are familiar. “We believe it is caused by climate change,” she said. “As the climate warms, tick habitat is only expanding further north each year. Early symptoms of Lyme disease usually begin within 3 to 30 days after being bitten by an infected tick. Most people experience flu-like symptoms in the early stages, but some people do not develop symptoms until several weeks after being bitten. Symptoms of Lyme disease include one or more of skin rash, fever, chills, fatigue, headache, stiff neck, muscle and joint pain, swollen lymph nodes, cramps, numbness or tingling, and facial paralysis. will be However, if left untreated, it can lead to more serious symptoms such as recurrent arthritis, neurological problems, and heart problems. However, most cases of Lyme disease can be successfully treated in the early stages, when the first set of symptoms appear. It is important to seek medical attention if he develops symptoms within 30 days of the suspected tick bite. Antibiotics may be prescribed based on your healthcare provider’s evaluation. With early treatment with appropriate antibiotics, complete recovery can be expected. However, if the initial infection is not treated, the infection can be difficult to treat. “There are more ticks in our area and we know that, so the risk exists and it’s a new risk. I don’t think people understand,” Armstrong said. “This is a change that we feel is important for the people of Simcoe Muskoka and needs to be understood now.” To check for ticks. Ticks cannot jump or fly, but if a person or animal grazes the vegetation on which they rest (grass and shrubs along forest trails), they will climb onto the person or animal in search of exposed areas. , looking for places to chew and eat. skin. Ticks live by sucking blood and suck blood by inserting their mouthparts into the skin of humans or animals. They are small and usually painless when bitten, so if you don’t check, you may not realize you’ve been bitten. Black-footed mites are small, about the size of a poppy seed to a pea, and 1 to 5 millimeters long. The size of a tick depends on its life stage (larva, nymph, adult), whether it has been fed recently, and how long it has been fed. For more information, please visit: simcoem scoca health.org.

