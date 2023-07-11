Why Researchers Say They Can Hear the Sound of Silence





Listen carefully! silence is really audible According to new research It amounts to testing the sound, or rather the lack of sound, by auditory illusion. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University gathered 1,000 people to listen to several acoustic illusions, including a sequence of extremely loud scenarios followed by several seconds of silence. These illusions were used to make participants hear longer or shorter times than they actually were. Instead of testing different sounds, the study authors entered sequences of silence between sequences of loud scenarios, like being in a crowded restaurant. However, one of his silent sequences was cut short, then reverted to a louder sequence and back to silence again. Participants then had to decide which sequence of silences was shorter or longer when in fact both silences were of the same length. “Our approach was to ask whether our brains treat silence the same way they treat sounds,” study author Chaz Fireston said in the paper. news release on monday. “If silence gives the same illusion as sound does, then it may be evidence that we literally hear silence, after all,” he continued. Their findings showed that most participants thought one long silence was longer than two short silences. Similar previous studies used this illusion to trick people into thinking that certain sounds were longer or shorter than they really were, but the researchers now found that the sounds were called periods of silence. , we could determine that people could experience the same thing. “There’s at least one thing we hear that isn’t sound, and that’s the silence that occurs when sound fades,” study author Ian Phillips said in a news release. “The kinds of illusions and effects that seem to be unique to auditory processing of sounds can also be obtained in silence, suggesting that we actually hear the absence of sounds as well.”

