Bird tested positive for West Nile virus in Fairfield





FAIRFIELD – A California scrub jay has tested positive for West Nile virus in Fairfield, becoming the first case reported so far this year in Solano County, health officials said. So far, no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported this year, according to Solano County Public Health Officer Dr. Vera Mathias. “This is a reminder to our community that taking simple precautions can greatly reduce risk,” Matthias said in a July 5 release. The virus is transmitted to humans and animals through the bites of infected mosquitoes after infecting insects by sucking on virus-carrying birds. The virus killed 270 people in California between 2010 and 2022. Most people who get the virus don’t develop symptoms, but health officials say one in five will experience mild flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and swollen lymph nodes. says it is possible. Severe neurological disease can occur in about 1% of cases and, in rare cases, the infection can be fatal. People over the age of 60, people with underlying medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and people who have had organ transplants are at increased risk of serious illness and complications. The Solano County Department of Health and Social Services Public Health Division, along with the Solano County Mosquito Elimination District, are urging residents to follow public health guidelines to reduce the risk of contracting mosquito-borne viruses as staff conduct surveillance activities in affected areas. recommended. To control the potential for spread. Health officials said Solano residents should avoid outdoor activities at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active. If outdoor exposure is unavoidable, long-sleeved shirts, long pants should be worn and repellents containing DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, IR3535, or paramentanediol products should be used. Residents are also encouraged to drain all standing water sources such as flower pots, buckets, old car tires, gutters, and pet bowls. SCMAD is providing free mosquito fish to residents with ornamental ponds and encourages residents to call (707) 437-1116. To monitor the spread of the virus, Solano County residents should report bird carcasses online at www.WestNile.Ca.Gov or by calling 1-877-WNV-BIRD (1-877-968-2473). is also recommended.

