What is Phonephobia? The signs are:health
Sometimes the phone starts ringing and you start panicking whether you should answer the call or ring and hang up. Are you facing this situation too? This could be due to phone anxiety. anxiety is a condition When you are overly worried or frightened by a situation. over thinking It is the main symptom of anxiety and panic attacks. In such cases, we always assume the worst of every situation and begin to fear that we cannot control it. Therapist Alison Seponara shared some signs of phone anxiety and explained what it looks like and feels like.
fear of saying the wrong thing: When the phone suddenly starts ringing, we may feel unprepared, especially when we are not ready to have a conversation. You may feel that you said the wrong thing on the phone and might make things worse.
Awkward silence: Suppose you have to go through a phase of awkward silence during a call before you can pick it up. We also assume that at some point you need to hang up and end the conversation. This thought makes us even more uneasy.
emergency: We don’t get calls from people often, so we assume they’re calling us for an emergency and we’re not prepared to face it.
cover up anxiety: Sometimes we are not in the right state of mind to converse with others. I also feel that if I receive a phone call, I have to make an extra effort to hide the anxiety I am experiencing.
rehearse a conversation: We are not ready to take calls and feel the need to rehearse the conversation before speaking to the other person.
