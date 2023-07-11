ME/CFS Teaching That Prevents Exercise Is Flawed, Researchers Say | ME/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Researchers said new guidance dissuading physicians from recommending exercise and cognitive-behavioral therapy for people with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is not based on scientific evidence.

A study casts doubt on the national lab. health The Care Excellence (Nice) review process of this guideline for clinicians dealing with CFS, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), and the use of scientific criteria when considering evidence.

“The decision to change the guideline had a direct impact on the ability of physicians and therapists to treat patients,” said Professor Trudy Chalder of King’s College London Psychiatry, one of the study’s lead authors. The service is no longer able to offer any evidence-based intervention.

“This can have a devastating effect on people’s lives. People are deprived of the most helpful treatment.”

ME/CFS is a long-term disease believed to affect approximately 250,000 people in the UK. It has a wide range of symptoms, including extreme fatigue, muscle pain, mental fog, and insomnia.

In 2007 Nice produced its first guidelines, recommending two forms of rehabilitation. One is Graduated Exercise Therapy (GET), in which the patient starts exercising very slowly and gradually increases the amount of exercise over time, and her CBT, a type of talking therapy.

In 2021, Nice reviews the scientific evidence that the benefits of CBT and GET are low, that GET is not safe, and that CBT should only be used to manage symptoms and distress and should be used to aid recovery. concluded that it should not. Since the 2007 guidelines, Calder said the research evidence base for both treatments has “strengthened, not weakened.”

Instead, new guidelines recommend energy management and offer advice on how to live with illness and make the most of your energy. But researchers said there was little evidence that it worked.

The study, published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry and conducted in collaboration with 50 international experts, identified eight methodological, scientific, statistical and epidemiological flaws in the process of establishing new guidelines. was done.

The researchers concluded that the “significantly understated” number of studies and meta-analyses fell short of international standards, making it difficult to establish which treatments worked.

Another weakness has to do with the use of a new definition of chronic fatigue that has not been used in most previous studies, meaning most trials have been excluded. Nice also downgraded all self-reported fatigue-related outcomes on the grounds that they were too subjective, despite the lack of other means of confirming whether the treatment was effective.

Professor Paul Garner, co-author of the review, who has been involved in evidence synthesis and guideline methodology for 25 years, said, “Nice does not follow international standards for guideline development, which could harm patients rather than help them.” It leads to good guidance,” he said. “

Garner said the context for the guidelines has to do with how poorly understood chronic fatigue is, in part because of the limited understanding of the relationship between the brain and the body. Some patients feel that in the past, their symptoms were ignored by medical institutions as “fake,” he said.

While many patients believe ME/CFS is purely biomedical, some experts believe it may be a brain and body disorder. Many patients are sensitive to the speculation that psychological factors such as stress may contribute to their symptoms and refuse psychological treatments such as cognitive-behavioral therapy, he added.

Such sensitivities raise controversy as to whether rest is an appropriate treatment. Patients may feel tired after doing something, he said, but resting can “make the sickness last longer.”

A spokesperson for Nice said: “We fully disagree with the conclusions drawn by the authors of this analysis, in particular their conclusion that Nice did not follow international standards for guideline development, leading to instructions that may harm patients rather than help them. In developing our guidelines, we not only compiled the best available scientific evidence, but also listened to real-world experiences and testimonials from patients with ME/CFS, placing their health at the center. We have created a balanced guideline.

“We plan to provide a detailed response to this analysis and in the meantime we hope that our system partners and the ME/CFS community will continue to work together to ensure the key recommendations of the guidelines are implemented. I am convinced of