Health
Rethinking our overreliance on BMI to improve patient care
Although BMI has long been used in health screening, current approaches of BMI as an assessment and predictive diagnostic tool are under clinical scrutiny, especially when negative weight bias impairs patient access to care. increase.
of July issue of AMA Ethics Journal® (@JournalofEthics) explores the historical and current reliance on BMI in medicine and considers the ethical deployment of BMI in both clinical practice and training.
The July issue contains the following articles:
- This article explores the iatrogenic harm that occurs when BMI is used to distinguish between typical and atypical anorexia, even though both diseases share the same behaviors and complications. Discuss unintentional but foreseeable adverse effects, including
- Despite concerns about clinical outcomes in obese patients, clinical trials have reported few data on such patients.
- AMAs medical ethics Provides guidance on the use of diagnostic tools that may harm patients.
- Until the late 20th century, overweight and obesity were not considered a public health risk, but the advent of weight-loss drugs in the 1990s accelerated hyper-medicalization through the use of BMI.
At the 2023 AMA Annual Meeting in Chicago last month, The House of Representatives adopted a significant new policy on the use of BMI as a clinical measure.
listen and learn
listen and learn
magazine in july Podcast “Ethics Talk”Editorial Fellows Astrid Flegel Shetty and Kratika Mishra
discusses developments in this month’s issue, where fat bias researcher Lagen Chastain discusses how patients may be harmed by BMI surgical guidelines. The July issue also features her five podcasts of author interviews.
listen previous episode Listen to the podcast “Ethics Talk” or iTunes or other services.
Earn $5,000 for your essay or artwork
Earn $5,000 for your essay or artwork
submissions to 2023 Conley Contest We are accepting applications until the fall. US MD and DO students, residents, or fellows of programs accredited by ACGME or AOA are eligible to submit entries. The winning essay and artwork prizes are $5,000 each.
For more information, Ethical Essay Contest and the Art of Medicine Contest.
Future prospects
Future prospects
Future issues of this journal will focus on robotic surgery and palliative psychiatry. sign up You can receive email notifications when new issues are published.
