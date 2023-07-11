Rethinking our overreliance on BMI to improve patient care

Although BMI has long been used in health screening, current approaches of BMI as an assessment and predictive diagnostic tool are under clinical scrutiny, especially when negative weight bias impairs patient access to care. increase.

of July issue of AMA Ethics Journal® (@JournalofEthics) explores the historical and current reliance on BMI in medicine and considers the ethical deployment of BMI in both clinical practice and training.

The July issue contains the following articles:

This article explores the iatrogenic harm that occurs when BMI is used to distinguish between typical and atypical anorexia, even though both diseases share the same behaviors and complications. Discuss unintentional but foreseeable adverse effects, including Despite concerns about clinical outcomes in obese patients, clinical trials have reported few data on such patients. Related article AMA: Using BMI alone is an incomplete clinical measure AMAs medical ethics Provides guidance on the use of diagnostic tools that may harm patients. Until the late 20th century, overweight and obesity were not considered a public health risk, but the advent of weight-loss drugs in the 1990s accelerated hyper-medicalization through the use of BMI.

At the 2023 AMA Annual Meeting in Chicago last month, The House of Representatives adopted a significant new policy on the use of BMI as a clinical measure.

Related article For obese patients, brain pathways tell the story

