Management of High-Functioning Anxiety – Mayo Clinic Medical System

It’s normal to feel anxious at times, especially in stressful situations. However, for some people, excessive anxiety can be difficult to control and often interferes with daily life. This could be a sign of an anxiety disorder.

Anxiety disorders are common and afflict millions of people worldwide. About 6.8 million adults in the United States have been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, but the number of people experiencing anxiety is probably much higher.

High-functioning anxiety is part of generalized anxiety disorder and is often unrecognized or undiagnosed. This happens when a person has symptoms of anxiety, but they are good at working hard and hiding their symptoms to face their fears instead of backing down from situations and interactions.

Definition of high-functioning anxiety disorder

High-functioning anxiety is not recognized in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Instead, it is usually diagnosed as Generalized Anxiety Disorder.

The term “high-functioning anxiety” describes people who exhibit anxiety symptoms while maintaining a high level of functionality in various aspects of their lives. They are often successful in their careers and other roles, but deep inside they struggle with persistent stress, self-doubt, and fear of not reaching their potential. They feel extreme discomfort in their hearts and suffer from significant self-criticism.

From the outside, people with high-functioning anxiety may appear superior and in control. They don’t seem to be avoiding or retreating from life. They may have had successful careers, participated in many volunteer and community activities, and developed strong personal relationships. But behind this surface, these people have persistent thoughts of worry, fear, high stress levels, or anxiety.

High-functioning anxiety symptoms

There are emotional and physical symptoms associated with generalized anxiety disorder. Symptoms of high-functioning anxiety reflect many of these, but some are more pronounced.

In addition to general nervousness, worry, and tension, people with high-functioning anxiety may have internal worries such as:

Fear of criticism or serious self-criticism

Fear of appearing inappropriate or stupid to others

Feeling in danger or on the verge of losing control

feel a premonition of impending doom

severe stress

People with high-functioning anxiety may also experience physical symptoms such as:

excessive sweating

Losing balance or feeling dizzy

headache or migraine

Intestinal discomfort such as diarrhea or ulcers

muscle tension

racing heart rate

rubbery or jelly-like feet

Sleeping disorder

Tingling or numbness in the toes and fingers

The intensity of these symptoms depends on a person’s level of functioning.

who is at risk

High-functioning anxiety can affect people of all ages and genders, but some people are at higher risk of experiencing high-functioning anxiety. Women are more than twice as likely as men to have generalized anxiety disorder in their lifetime. This may be due to social pressures, gender roles, and relationship concerns.

Other people at risk of developing high-functioning anxiety include those who:

experience significant stressors

have a genetic predisposition to anxiety

People who grew up in a family with little sense of security

Who had caregivers who were anxious or had high expectations?

Impact on daily life

High-functioning anxiety can have a significant impact on many areas of a person’s life, despite apparent success and achievement. People with high-functioning anxiety tend to be over-functioning. They may work extra hours, volunteer for additional assignments, or try to perfect every task. They look for clues about how society defines success and put pressure on themselves to meet or exceed these often unrealistic expectations. This intense effort can lead to burnout due to the constant drive to overachieve and fear of failure.

Because people with high-functioning anxiety spend so much time focusing on other areas of their lives, they can also jeopardize their relationships. Criticism, even constructive feedback, can be especially difficult for people with high-functioning anxiety. They can overreact to any criticism and internalize it harshly. You may neglect self-care such as sleep, exercise and nutrition and face physical health problems related to chronic stress.

Management of high-functioning anxiety disorder

It is important to remember that anxiety also carries positive qualities. People with anxiety are often compassionate, empathetic, peacemakers, rule-abiding, and good citizens. Many people have a strong desire to overcome challenges. I think anxious people are amazing. They just need to believe in themselves and develop the tools to become more confident and self-accepting. Identifying your core values ​​will help you set goals that truly align with what’s important to you.

Counseling and therapy play an important role in helping people with high-functioning anxiety manage their symptoms effectively. Going to therapy does not mean that a person is weak or unable to function. It is a strong indication that the person is intelligent, humble, teachable, and positive.

Cognitive-behavioral therapy works by helping people restructure their ideas about life and learn to change behaviors that may contribute to anxiety. People with high-functioning anxiety are taught to manage their thoughts, seek solutions, and work through anxious feelings rather than being self-critical and looking for what might be a problem.

Instead of fearing anxious feelings, the person may be taught to accept them and say: I can handle the situation. ”

In addition to treatment, coping strategies to reduce symptoms of anxiety include:

forget the comparison

People with anxiety tend to compare themselves to others, feel the need to improve, and desire to be more like others. Comparing can rob you of your joy and satisfaction.

Each person has different needs and energy levels. Some people can grow if they keep moving, but others need time to unwind. Your needs for sleep, self-care, nutrition, exercise, and work-life balance are unique. You know you’ve found the right flow when you allow yourself to feel how busy and rested, how much you work and play.

People with high-functioning anxiety may feel like they have to deal with their actions alone because they fear criticism or negative consequences. Regardless of the outcome, a positive support network of people who care about you can help ease symptoms of anxiety.

Some people with high-functioning anxiety are obsessed with what society defines as success, such as having the “right” job, car, house, or material possessions. These items are often important simply because others believe they are important. A therapist can help clarify what is important to you outside society’s expectations and help align your thoughts and actions with your core values.

This is a practice of intentionally focusing on the present moment. Focusing on one thing or moment increases feelings of calmness and peace.

This will help you improve your relationships with others and establish rules for yourself. The importance of saying “no” is often talked about as part of setting boundaries. That’s because many people overextend themselves. However, it should also be acceptable for some people with high-functioning anxiety to say “yes” to opportunities that further enhance their comfort level. The more fears they face, the more their lives grow in experience and fulfillment.

This is difficult for many people, but especially for those with high-functioning anxiety. They may immediately fight back or become defensive. A therapist can help you step back in the moment and identify ways to filter out your emotions and evaluate feedback neutrally.

Drugs can help some people with high-functioning anxiety, but they should be used in conjunction with other coping strategies and only under the care of a medical professional.

High-functioning anxiety may not be a recognized diagnosis, but it represents a significant proportion of people who experience anxiety symptoms while maintaining high levels of functioning. These people face internal conflicts such as persistent self-doubt, fear of failure, and a constant urge to be perfect and to please others, which severely affect their daily lives. increase.

Talk to your health care team if you have symptoms of anxiety such as persistent self-doubt, fear of failure, or a constant desire for perfection. These connect you to therapy and help you develop coping strategies so you can develop healthier ways of coping with your anxiety and live a fuller life.

Linda Hubbard is a psychotherapist in psychiatry and psychology of ShimizuWisconsin.