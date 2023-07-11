CDC study finds overall increase in childhood cancer rates over 16 years



According to a CDC study published in , the overall incidence of childhood cancer in the United States increased by an average of 0.5% each year between 2003 and 2019. National Cancer Institute Journal.

Overall rates reflect an increase from 2003 to 2016 and a subsequent decrease from 2016 to 2019, according to U.S. cancer statistics data.















Investigators collected data to assess age-adjusted incidence and trends in children and adolescents up to age 19 years diagnosed with a primary malignancy during this period.

“We have access to the USCS database, which covers 99.1% of the U.S. population, so we really wanted to document pediatric morbidity over the past 20 years.” David A. Siegel, MD, MPH, Helio, a pediatric hematologist/oncologist and commanding officer of the US Public Health Service commissioned force, said: “The idea was that better quality data nationwide would help us better understand how to meet patient needs.”

The results showed an overall cancer incidence of 178.3 per million people, with 248,749 cases reported during the period. Cancers with the highest incidence included leukemia (46.6), central nervous system tumors (30.8) and lymphoma (27.3). The researchers found that among the patients, males, children up to 4 years of age, non-Hispanic white children and adolescents, residents of the Northeastern, top 25% of economic status counties, and populous metropolitan counties. Observed that people had the highest morbidity. At least 1 million.

Siegel spoke to Helio about the trends identified in the analysis and discussed what these findings might mean for the future of pediatric oncology treatment.

Hello: How did you conduct this research?

Siegel: Children’s ages were investigated and defined as 0 to 19 years. We looked at her period from 2003 to 2019 and looked at some metrics. Rate, which is the number of infected people per million people. Trends assess whether cancer is decreasing, increasing, or staying the same. We examined it by several different variables, including gender, age, race and ethnicity, geographic region, and cancer type.

Helio: What did you find?

Siegel: Overall, childhood cancer remains very rare. A significant increase was observed, but the increase was relatively small. An increase in several types of cancer was found, including leukemia. lymphoma, liver tumors, bone tumors, and thyroid cancer are decreasing, but melanoma is decreasing. Brain tumors show an interesting pattern, with incidence he increasing until 2017 and then declining.

Helio: What do you think these discoveries mean?

Siegel: There are various reasons for increasing or decreasing trends in cancer incidence. One factor is coding changes. This is how cancer is reported in these registries, and it makes a difference. For example, over the last few decades there has been an increase in the use of electronic pathology reports. Information from pathologists can be sent to cancer registries more easily. Diagnostic patterns and how often doctors use them can also change. MRI For example, to diagnose cancer. All of these can influence some trends.

Risk factors may also change. For melanoma, for example, some public health interventions to reduce UV exposure may have contributed to the decline in incidence. On the other hand, some studies have confirmed an increase in hepatoblastoma, a type of liver cancer. Several risk factors associated with this cancer may have changed and contributed to the increase.

Hello: What long-term impact do you expect this study to have on the treatment of childhood cancers?

Siegel: It is well documented that childhood cancer survival rates are increasing and mortality rates are decreasing. It wasn’t included in this study, but it’s very good news for childhood cancer. The increase we have seen is very small and, overall, childhood cancer remains very rare. Therefore, this is important because cancer survivors are likely to be even more numerous, and cancer survivors require long-term care. It is important for doctors to keep this in mind as they think about these issues in the future.

These data provide context for designing clinical trials that improve outcomes and continue to improve survival over the next few years.

Helio: Is there anything else you would like to say?

Siegel: CDC is working to improve the quality of this data. We use national data, but it takes about two years from a cancer diagnosis to produce and share a full report. So the CDC is working to make that data better and faster. One of the projects we are working on is the Childhood Cancer STAR Project. We hope to be able to use this data to rapidly improve treatments and interventions and determine how best to meet patient needs.

