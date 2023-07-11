Health
CDC study finds overall increase in childhood cancer rates over 16 years
Source/disclosure information
Issuer:
Disclosure: Siegel does not report related financial disclosures.
According to a CDC study published in , the overall incidence of childhood cancer in the United States increased by an average of 0.5% each year between 2003 and 2019. National Cancer Institute Journal.
Overall rates reflect an increase from 2003 to 2016 and a subsequent decrease from 2016 to 2019, according to U.S. cancer statistics data.
Investigators collected data to assess age-adjusted incidence and trends in children and adolescents up to age 19 years diagnosed with a primary malignancy during this period.
“We have access to the USCS database, which covers 99.1% of the U.S. population, so we really wanted to document pediatric morbidity over the past 20 years.” David A. Siegel, MD, MPH, Helio, a pediatric hematologist/oncologist and commanding officer of the US Public Health Service commissioned force, said: “The idea was that better quality data nationwide would help us better understand how to meet patient needs.”
The results showed an overall cancer incidence of 178.3 per million people, with 248,749 cases reported during the period. Cancers with the highest incidence included leukemia (46.6), central nervous system tumors (30.8) and lymphoma (27.3). The researchers found that among the patients, males, children up to 4 years of age, non-Hispanic white children and adolescents, residents of the Northeastern, top 25% of economic status counties, and populous metropolitan counties. Observed that people had the highest morbidity. At least 1 million.
Siegel spoke to Helio about the trends identified in the analysis and discussed what these findings might mean for the future of pediatric oncology treatment.
Hello: How did you conduct this research?
Siegel: Children’s ages were investigated and defined as 0 to 19 years. We looked at her period from 2003 to 2019 and looked at some metrics. Rate, which is the number of infected people per million people. Trends assess whether cancer is decreasing, increasing, or staying the same. We examined it by several different variables, including gender, age, race and ethnicity, geographic region, and cancer type.
Helio: What did you find?
Siegel: Overall, childhood cancer remains very rare. A significant increase was observed, but the increase was relatively small. An increase in several types of cancer was found, including leukemia. lymphoma, liver tumors, bone tumors, and thyroid cancer are decreasing, but melanoma is decreasing. Brain tumors show an interesting pattern, with incidence he increasing until 2017 and then declining.
Helio: What do you think these discoveries mean?
Siegel: There are various reasons for increasing or decreasing trends in cancer incidence. One factor is coding changes. This is how cancer is reported in these registries, and it makes a difference. For example, over the last few decades there has been an increase in the use of electronic pathology reports. Information from pathologists can be sent to cancer registries more easily. Diagnostic patterns and how often doctors use them can also change. MRI For example, to diagnose cancer. All of these can influence some trends.
Risk factors may also change. For melanoma, for example, some public health interventions to reduce UV exposure may have contributed to the decline in incidence. On the other hand, some studies have confirmed an increase in hepatoblastoma, a type of liver cancer. Several risk factors associated with this cancer may have changed and contributed to the increase.
Hello: What long-term impact do you expect this study to have on the treatment of childhood cancers?
Siegel: It is well documented that childhood cancer survival rates are increasing and mortality rates are decreasing. It wasn’t included in this study, but it’s very good news for childhood cancer. The increase we have seen is very small and, overall, childhood cancer remains very rare. Therefore, this is important because cancer survivors are likely to be even more numerous, and cancer survivors require long-term care. It is important for doctors to keep this in mind as they think about these issues in the future.
These data provide context for designing clinical trials that improve outcomes and continue to improve survival over the next few years.
Helio: Is there anything else you would like to say?
Siegel: CDC is working to improve the quality of this data. We use national data, but it takes about two years from a cancer diagnosis to produce and share a full report. So the CDC is working to make that data better and faster. One of the projects we are working on is the Childhood Cancer STAR Project. We hope to be able to use this data to rapidly improve treatments and interventions and determine how best to meet patient needs.
For more information:
David A. Siegel, MD, MPH, You can visit the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention, 1600 Clifton Road, NE, Mail Stop D-72, Atlanta, GA 30333.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healio.com/news/hematology-oncology/20230711/cdc-study-reveals-overall-increase-in-pediatric-cancer-incidence-over-16-years
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New York State Announces Available Programs to Help Low-Income Families and Veterans Access Healthy Foods
- How to use the Discord Family Center with your teens
- CDC study finds overall increase in childhood cancer rates over 16 years
- Honduras’ first female leader is going through a tough time
- Xi stresses higher-level open economy, energy transition
- Donald Trump is trying to delay the trial of the documents until he can take over the White House and resolve all his legal issues
- There is no game against Modi in the Centre, claims BJP MP
- Bollywood roundup: Preity Zinta, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and more…
- ECHL Expands to Lake Tahoe, Team Owner Tim Tebow
- Microsoft and Activision rulings highlight Khan’s struggle in fighting technology
- Five earthquakes hit southwest Virginia in the space of a month
- Türkiye Erdogan wishes Biden luck for his re-election in 2024