Health
Be prepared when traveling during tick season
saint antonio – Mild winters have increased tick-borne diseases in certain parts of the country.
In a rarity in Texas, doctors want to warn people about potential travel destinations.
Alli Goeckel’s job is very active as General Manager of the Elsewhere Beer Garden on the Riverwalk.
“I love being active. I manage the staff. I manage the events. I do everything here, from inventory management to ordering,” Geckel said. rice field.
But about a year ago, her active life was disrupted when she discovered a target-shaped rash on her forearm.
“I had no feeling in my hands, toes, joints, and I couldn’t remember where I was or who I was,” she said.
Geckel went to the emergency room and was diagnosed with Lyme disease.
“I went to an infectious disease specialist and had a spinal tap, and they realized it had spread all over my brain and nervous system,” she said.
Diagnosis of this serious disease is rare in Texas.
“Only one specific type of tick can cause or transmit Lyme disease and other illnesses,” said Dr. Ralph Riviero, director of emergency medicine at the University of San Antonio and UT Health.
Riviero said ticks are most prevalent in the areas where he has spent most of his career.
“Northern Midwest, New England, mid-Atlantic, and southern coastal areas,” he explained.
He said to check as many people are traveling during what is considered to be a bad tick season this summer. CDC website To check if ticks are bad where you are going.there is even map It shows where Lyme disease cases have been reported in the past.
Wear insect repellent when visiting these common areas, and wear long sleeves and socks when doing outdoor activities such as hiking.
“Be sure to check for ticks after coming to the hospital. Ticks can attach to any part of the body, even invisible parts of the body. Check it out,” Riviero said.
For tick bites, experts say to use clean tweezers. Bring it as close to the skin as possible and pull it straight up. Be careful not to crush ticks on the way.
Then you can take a plastic bag, put the tick in it, seal it, and have it tested if symptoms start to appear.
Symptoms include fever, malaise, generalized rash, or circular rash with a pale center.
Ribeiro and Goeckel say the same thing. If you have symptoms, tell your doctor that you’ve been bitten by a tick and have them checked.
“If you can’t see the ring from the bite, but you have all these symptoms, at least get tested,” Geckel says.
“If I get a tick bite in Texas, I don’t worry too much,” says Riviero.
He said he only needed to see a doctor if he started having symptoms.
However, immediate attention may be required in the Northeast, where Lyme disease and other tick-related ailments are prevalent.
“Consider visiting an emergency medical facility, or possibly an emergency department, and discussing the possibility of administering prophylactic antibiotics. These antibiotics are meant to prevent disease,” said Riviero. said.
Geckel still has symptoms and needs to see more doctors, but she is optimistic.
“You can’t let that stop me or make me a victim…it changed a lot for me,” she said.
Geckel is still working but takes care of herself when needed.
“In that sense, I’m very lucky to have staff and bosses who care about me and make sure I’m okay,” she said.
She hopes she can serve as a reminder to be careful when you go out, check for bites, and listen to your body.
“I use a fair amount of bug spray now. I bought a special lotion. do not have.
Also on KSAT.COM
A hungry tick can use this static trick to land on you or your pet.
Copyright 2023 by KSAT – All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2023/07/11/be-prepared-when-you-travel-amid-heightened-tick-season/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google Doodle celebrates popular South Asian street food Panipuri | World News
- Be prepared when traveling during tick season
- Pro Cycling Manager 2023 v1.2.1.392 Free Download
- The F-16s for Turkey are not a done deal until these lawmakers say it’s OK. And they are not sold yet.
- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson becomes a father again
- The trans model and actor is crowned Miss Netherlands and will compete for Miss Universe
- Elmira College Appoints New Women’s Hockey Coach | WETM
- Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton: just another designer hype?
- Wall Street gets late lead on inflation data; Activision Blizzard jumps – NBC4 WCMH-TV
- Red Wire Technologies Moves to New IT Park in Southern Indiana | Jobs
- Should Ukraine join NATO? The expert explains
- Kingdoms and Castles Infrastructure and Industry GoldBerg Free Download