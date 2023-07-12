Be prepared when traveling during tick season

saint antonio – Mild winters have increased tick-borne diseases in certain parts of the country.

In a rarity in Texas, doctors want to warn people about potential travel destinations.

Alli Goeckel’s job is very active as General Manager of the Elsewhere Beer Garden on the Riverwalk.

“I love being active. I manage the staff. I manage the events. I do everything here, from inventory management to ordering,” Geckel said. rice field.

But about a year ago, her active life was disrupted when she discovered a target-shaped rash on her forearm.

“I had no feeling in my hands, toes, joints, and I couldn’t remember where I was or who I was,” she said.

Geckel went to the emergency room and was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

“I went to an infectious disease specialist and had a spinal tap, and they realized it had spread all over my brain and nervous system,” she said.

Diagnosis of this serious disease is rare in Texas.

“Only one specific type of tick can cause or transmit Lyme disease and other illnesses,” said Dr. Ralph Riviero, director of emergency medicine at the University of San Antonio and UT Health.

Riviero said ticks are most prevalent in the areas where he has spent most of his career.

“Northern Midwest, New England, mid-Atlantic, and southern coastal areas,” he explained.

He said to check as many people are traveling during what is considered to be a bad tick season this summer. CDC website To check if ticks are bad where you are going.there is even map It shows where Lyme disease cases have been reported in the past.

Wear insect repellent when visiting these common areas, and wear long sleeves and socks when doing outdoor activities such as hiking.

“Be sure to check for ticks after coming to the hospital. Ticks can attach to any part of the body, even invisible parts of the body. Check it out,” Riviero said.

For tick bites, experts say to use clean tweezers. Bring it as close to the skin as possible and pull it straight up. Be careful not to crush ticks on the way.

Then you can take a plastic bag, put the tick in it, seal it, and have it tested if symptoms start to appear.

Symptoms include fever, malaise, generalized rash, or circular rash with a pale center.

Ribeiro and Goeckel say the same thing. If you have symptoms, tell your doctor that you’ve been bitten by a tick and have them checked.

“If you can’t see the ring from the bite, but you have all these symptoms, at least get tested,” Geckel says.

“If I get a tick bite in Texas, I don’t worry too much,” says Riviero.

He said he only needed to see a doctor if he started having symptoms.

However, immediate attention may be required in the Northeast, where Lyme disease and other tick-related ailments are prevalent.

“Consider visiting an emergency medical facility, or possibly an emergency department, and discussing the possibility of administering prophylactic antibiotics. These antibiotics are meant to prevent disease,” said Riviero. said.

Geckel still has symptoms and needs to see more doctors, but she is optimistic.

“You can’t let that stop me or make me a victim…it changed a lot for me,” she said.

Geckel is still working but takes care of herself when needed.

“In that sense, I’m very lucky to have staff and bosses who care about me and make sure I’m okay,” she said.

She hopes she can serve as a reminder to be careful when you go out, check for bites, and listen to your body.

“I use a fair amount of bug spray now. I bought a special lotion. do not have.

