This device can detect novel coronavirus in the air in 5 minutes

Imagine being able to determine if there was a live virus floating in the air after just five minutes in a room.

Researchers say they have developed a device that can do just that, detecting COVID-19 in the air in minutes, and in the future other respiratory viruses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. He said it could be detected.

“At the moment there is nothing to indicate how safe the room is,” said Jon Silit, a professor of neurology at the University of Washington School of Medicine and one of the researchers who created the device. says so. said in a press release. “If you’re in a room with 100 people, he doesn’t want to know five days later if he’s sick. , which means he can know every five minutes.”

Researchers say that doing everything as designed could be a game-changer for long-term management of COVID-19.

This would allow the public to be informed if crowded indoor gatherings pose a risk of the virus, and help medical professionals within hospitals quickly identify if the virus is a threat to patient safety. .

The devices, the researchers say, are cheap to make, about the size of a soccer ball, and light up when a virus is detected to alert anyone in the room immediately.

It was created by a team that includes medical researchers and engineers at the University of Washington.

A first proof-of-concept version of the device was described in a paper published Monday. Peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications.

“We’re starting with SARS-CoV-2, but we also have plans to measure influenza, RSV, rhinovirus, and other major pathogens that infect people on a daily basis,” said Sirito. “Hospitals can use this monitor to measure staphylococci and streptococci that cause all sorts of complications in patients. “

The biosensors that make up a key element of this design come from previous work done by Sirito and Karla Yuede, an associate professor of psychiatry at the School of Medicine.

They developed a microimmunoelectrode (MIE) biosensor to detect amyloid beta, a biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they started wondering if this design could be repurposed for SARS-CoV-2 detection, and this new project was born.

Researchers had to replace the antibodies that recognize amyloid beta with antibodies that can recognize the novel coronavirus instead. Nanobodies, which are small antibody fragments, were developed in a laboratory at the National Institutes of Health by David Brody, a former faculty member of the Department of Neurology in the School of Medicine.

“Nanobody-based electrochemical approaches do not require reagents or many processing steps, which makes virus detection more rapid,” said Yuede. “SARS-CoV-2 can bind to surface nanobodies and induce oxidation of tyrosines on the virus surface using a technique called square-wave voltammetry to measure the amount of virus in a sample.”

Tyrosine is one of the amino acids that cells use to synthesize proteins.

After the biosensor was recalibrated to detect COVID-19, the researchers took a quick breath of air to capture the viral aerosol and mixed it with the liquid inside the sampler using a special air filter that works. Combined sampler and biosensor.

The liquid is then checked by a biosampler to see if virus particles are present.

The researchers say this “wet cyclone” method of air monitoring can look for the smallest traces of the virus.

“The challenge for airborne aerosol detectors is that virus levels in indoor air are so dilute that they are approaching the detection limits of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which is like finding a needle in a haystack. ” said Rajan Chakrabarti. An associate professor of energy, environmental, and chemical engineering at the University of Washington’s McKelvie School of Engineering and a study author, said in a release.

“The high virus recovery rate with the wet cyclone is likely due to the very high flow rate, which allows a larger volume of air to be sampled in a 5-minute sample collection compared to commercial samplers. increase.”

Their prototype has a flow rate of about 1,000 liters per minute.

To see if the device worked, the researchers installed it in two apartments owned by people who had confirmed COVID-19 at the time of testing.

The results of that air sampling were then compared to air samples collected from virus-free rooms to see if the device correctly identified the presence or absence of COVID-19.

The device detected the new coronavirus in infected apartments, but did not respond to virus-free room air.

The infected apartment owners said they were asymptomatic at the time of sampling, the paper said, and the data collected suggested that shedding of the virus by these volunteers was low, suggesting that the device It is said that it shows the sensitivity of

The researchers also tested the device in a room filled with aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 to see if it could detect different levels of virus concentrations, and found it could do so in just minutes. bottom.

The World Health Organization declared the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic over in May, citing a significant drop in weekly deaths and hospitalizations and the positive impact of vaccination campaigns.

However, that does not mean that we can completely forget about COVID-19. The virus is still around, researchers say, and can cause severe illness and death, especially in immunocompromised people and other high-risk people. Moving out of the state of emergency means health authorities have been advised to shift their focus to long-term control of the virus.

Long-term COVID-19 management requires monitoring for outbreaks and new variants that may evade vaccine protection.

A device that can monitor airborne viruses could be invaluable in healthcare settings, and those in the high-risk category of COVID-19 may still be wary of crowded gatherings. It can also help make spaces more accessible to people. According to research.

The paper states that although the sensitivity of the device varies depending on the strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the air due to differences in the spike protein among the mutants, the device is still sensitive enough to discriminate the presence of the virus. explains that he had variant.

The prototype is not yet ready for wide distribution and use, but the team is aiming to commercialize the device. To further develop the device, the researchers are working very We would like to test in multiple settings using different aerosol compositions.

There is one big drawback so far. it’s noise.

According to the paper, the device makes quite a bit of noise while in use, but the designers probably addressed this problem by using a low-noise motor and “using an acoustic liner to soundproof the outside of the device.” I am working on addressing it.