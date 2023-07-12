Do spinach smoothies do more harm than good? What a Nutritionist Says | Health





spinach It’s the superfood that fitness enthusiasts trust. Low-calorie and nutrient-rich, spinach helps you feel full, provides calcium, vitamin K, manganese, and energy, and is a great source of many micronutrients to keep chronic diseases at bay. Palak Spinach is a great vegetable for those with anemia or iron deficiency. It is also loved by people who want to protect their bones because it helps prevent osteoporosis. (Please also read: Spinach Recipe: A Healthy and Tasty Palak Snack to Boost Your Child’s Immunity) Experts say spinach smoothies and spinach juice should be avoided as they can cause kidney and gallbladder stones. (Pixabay) Palak is more than just a boring vegetable, it can be turned into mouth-watering palak paneer or crunchy palak pakora. But even if you feel “healthy” and satisfied after eating spinach, many people may be eating it the wrong way, according to nutrition experts. We’re talking about a spinach smoothie that many health-conscious people combine with a mix of green vegetables with apple, dairy, or vegan milk. Experts say spinach smoothies and spinach juice should be avoided as they can cause kidney and gallbladder stones. Ayurvedic and gut health coach Dr. Dimple Janda warns that spinach and homemade palak are rich sources of iron, but they’re also rich in compounds called oxalates, which are difficult for the body to absorb and assimilate. What’s wrong with spinach smoothies? “A glass of spinach juice or spinach smoothie has eight to ten times as many oxalate compounds as your body can process. Oxalate binds with calcium in your body and helps reduce the calcification of stones in your kidneys and gallbladder. It causes transformation,” Dr. Janda said in her latest Instagram post. Nutrition experts say palak juices and smoothies can cause intestinal health problems such as indigestion, bloating, flatulence, constipation, diarrhea, and irritable bowel syndrome. “It can also get deposited in breast tissue and cause health problems in women,” Dr. Janda says. Detox or Irritable Bowel Syndrome? Dr. Janda says spinach smoothies can provide a short-term mood boost or “make you run to the bathroom” to make you think it’s detoxifying, but “it’s actually a condition called irritable bowel syndrome.” is causing,” he said. What is the correct way to eat spinach? What should you do if a nutritionist or health coach asks you to drink a spinach smoothie? “Never do it. You always end up boiling or blanching. Modern science has evidence that boiling and blanching spinach helps reduce oxalate levels by almost 30% to 87%. Boil and blanch. After that, you can make a curry, make a paste with vegetables, or make a soup,” says the nutritionist. “Replace spinach smoothies with spinach soup. Always! Don’t expect short-term results. And you’ll pay a big price in kidney and gallbladder stones because you’ll end up in the hospital.” Some patients have become ill, and some are on kidney dialysis, so be careful!” concluded Dr. Janda.

