Dangerous heat possible Friday through weekend





Charleston, South Carolina (WCSC) – The expected hot and humid conditions over the weekend can pose a problem for those prone to heat-related illnesses. Due to the danger, the Live 5 weather team has declared Friday, Saturday and Sunday as First Warning Weather Days. Highs of 96°C are expected on Friday and Saturday, and 97°C on Sunday. But Live5 chief meteorologist Bill Walsh said the three-day heat index, or “feeling temperature,” could reach 105 to 110 degrees. The National Weather Service reports that heat is one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths in the United States, causing hundreds of deaths each year. Infants and young children are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death because their bodies have a lower ability to adapt to heat. Older people, especially those with pre-existing medical conditions, taking certain medications, having limited mobility, or living alone, may also be more susceptible to infection. It’s never safe to leave a child, disabled or pet locked in a car, even in winter. If you have young children in your family, lock your car even if it is in a driveway. If a child plays in the car or walks outside and gets in the car, it can die within 10 minutes. In 2022, 33 children are reported to have died in hot cars. heat cramps Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness and can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. symptoms: Painful muscle spasms and cramps, usually in the legs and abdomen, and profuse sweating. first aid: Firmly press the cramped muscles or massage gently to relieve cramps. Give only a sip of water and then stop giving water unless the patient complains of nausea. Seek immediate medical attention if a seizure lasts longer than an hour. heat exhaust symptoms: Profuse sweating, weakness or fatigue, cold, pale skin, sticky skin. rapid or weak pulse, muscle spasms, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting, first aid: Move the patient to a cool environment, preferably a well-conditioned room. Loosen your clothes. Apply a cool, damp cloth or have them sit in a cold bath. I recommend a sip of water. Seek immediate medical attention if vomiting occurs more than once, if symptoms worsen, or persist for more than 1 hour. heatstroke symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103 degrees Fahrenheit, hot, red, dry or moist skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, unconsciousness. first aid: Call 911 or take the victim to the hospital immediately. Heatstroke is a serious medical emergency. Delays can be fatal. Move victim to a cool, preferably air-conditioned environment. Cool down with a cool cloth or bath. Use a fan if your heat index temperature is below his high nineties. Using a fan can make you hotter in higher temperatures. Do not give water. If the heat index temperature is above 90 degrees, using a fan to blow air in someone’s direction can actually make that person hot. For more information on these heat-related illnesses, visit Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site.. Copyright 2023 WCSC. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.live5news.com/2023/07/11/first-alert-potentially-dangerous-heat-possible-friday-through-weekend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos