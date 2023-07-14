Flexible implant treats heart disease, then melts





A soft implant, about the size of a postage stamp, could one day help both monitor and treat heart disease, harmlessly dissolving away when it’s no longer needed, a new study finds. About 655,000 people in the United States have died from infectious diseases. Heart disease It accounts for about one in four annual deaths in the country each year. Overall, heart disease currently costs the nation about $219 billion annually, and we can’t even consider the layers of personal loss these morbidity and mortality statistics hide. One-third of deaths from heart disease are due to temporary but potentially life-threatening complications, such as abnormal heart rhythms that can persist for days or weeks after a traumatic heart event.Many deaths from these complications could have been prevented if doctors had better tools to monitor and treat patients during this delicate time, said the study’s co-senior authors. Luyao Lu, biomedical Engineer at George Washington University in Washington DC The researchers next hope to implement a wireless power system that allows implanted devices to operate without wires or other wires. Cardiac current monitor or therapy device. pacemaker, stents and defibrillators are made of hard metal. “They all require surgical excision if removal is necessary,” said the study’s co-senior author. Igor Efimova biomedical engineer at Northwestern University in Chicago. While such devices have proven useful for long-term use, “many patients need temporary devices to diagnose medical conditions and provide treatment,” says Efimov. says Mr. That’s why scientists designed implants that break when they’re no longer needed. This is in contrast to current pacemaker technology, which naturally requires surgery to remove the obsolete implant. (Efimov and his colleagues likewise Temporarypacemaker. ) In a new study, researchers have developed a soft, flexible implant that encapsulates a grid of microscopic electrodes. The entire device is approximately 140 microns thick and weighs 16 milligrams. The device’s molybdenum electrodes can detect electrical activity and continuously stream this data, allowing doctors to remotely monitor the heart in real time. It can also send electrical pulses to restore normal heart rhythm as soon as the heart begins to beat irregularly. Conventional heart medical implants are limited in what they can monitor. For example, a pacemaker can only tell if the heart is beating. In contrast, the new device can be placed in different areas of the heart and can show which areas are working well and which are not. The new implants are transparent so doctors can see the heart better during surgery if needed. Plus, like the absorbable sutures, this device is made from FDA-approved materials that he fully biodegrades after six weeks. “Our device was not designed to replace traditional cardiac electrical implants for chronic use,” said Lu. “Instead, they complement conventional approaches and are intended for short-term applications requiring only temporal mapping and control of cardiac function.” Efimov notes that current systems rely on wires for power, control and communication. But researchers have developed a number of implants that work wirelessly, and are now trying to create a wireless version of the new device, he added. Lu said such radio operation depends on: magnetic fieldjust like wireless charging for electric toothbrushes often happens. So far, scientists have experimented with the device only in mice and rats. “We need to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of this treatment in large animals such as pigs before proceeding to human studies,” says Efimov. Scientists elaborated their discovery Posted in Diary on July 5th scientific progress. from an article on your site Related articles on the web

