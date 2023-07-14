Health
London at risk of measles outbreak, UK Health and Safety Agency warns | Vaccines and immunizations
London at risk of measles outbreak, could hit tens of thousands, UK says health Security officials warned.
without improvement, MMR A new UKHSA analysis suggests that the capital could see between 40,000 and 160,000 infections given vaccination coverage. Experts said an outbreak of this magnitude could kill dozens and hospitalize thousands.
UKHSA Consultant Epidemiologist Dr Vanessa Saliba said: “Measles can be a serious infection that can lead to complications, especially for young children and those with weakened immune systems. There is now a very real risk of large-scale epidemics in the country due to non-optimal vaccination uptake over the years. London”
Official data released on Friday revealed a steady rise in the number of measles cases this year, signaling a resurgence of the disease. Between 1 January and 30 June this year, there were 128 measles cases, compared to 54 in 2022 overall, with 66% of cases in London, although cases have been confirmed in all regions. detected in
UKHSA says measles can cause severe symptoms, with an estimated 20-40% of children hospitalized.of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates One to two in 1,000 infected children die from measles, and many more suffer serious complications such as intellectual disability and hearing impairment.
Professor Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said “UKHSA is rightly concerned about this”, saying that an outbreak of the scale described would result in “dozens of deaths”. said to be expected.
“Measles is one of the most contagious viruses that infect humans,” he said. “About 2 in 1,000 people infected die, and children under the age of 5 are the main risk, but adults can also develop severe symptoms.”
Measles is the most contagious of all diseases transmitted through the respiratory route. In non-immune populations, one measles patient infects 10 to 20 others.
To maintain herd immunity, the World Health Organization has set a target of 95% vaccination coverage. But the UK is well below this target, with 85.6% of first-time MMR vaccine coverage among 2-year-olds in the UK, the lowest level in a decade. In some parts of London, coverage of first-time MMR vaccination at age 2 is as low as 69.5%.
“Measles is highly contagious when vaccination coverage declines, so herd immunity from other parents who are vaccinating their children may protect their children if they themselves are unvaccinated.” We can’t rely on , especially in London, which is getting closer to that stage,” Hunter said. .
Susceptibility is particularly high among 19- to 25-year-olds, influenced by unsubstantiated horror stories associated with vaccine publications in the early 2000s. Distrusted Doctor Andrew Wakefield. To date, this group of unvaccinated people has benefited from ‘herd immunity’, the indirect protection afforded by good vaccination coverage in the population as a whole. This also protects very young toddlers and other vulnerable groups.
The UKHSA model suggests that the risk of measles outbreaks is low outside of London, but under-vaccinated among adolescents, adolescents, and charredee Orthodox Jewish communities, travelers and recent populations. Smaller outbreaks may occur in specific populations, including groups. immigration.
MMR is part of the NHS’ routine childhood immunization programme, which requires parents whose infants have not been vaccinated or who have not been vaccinated regardless of age to come forward. Parents should check to see if their child has received all of her 2 doses of MMR vaccination by checking the red book or GP’s office. It provides 99% lifetime protection. This can be done by both young and old people. Those who are not up to date should make reservations as soon as possible.
The NHS has launched a nationwide campaign to promote the availability of the MMR vaccine, including outreach efforts targeting London’s most at-risk populations and least up-to-date communities.
All primary school children who miss one or two doses of the MMR vaccine will be offered the opportunity to be up to date with the latest vaccine at school. Parents of those children will be contacted by the NHS School Immunization Service. Parents of younger children or those who are home schooling can make appointments with their GP or visit a local clinic.
“Measles spreads very easily, but it can be prevented,” Saliba said. “To protect ourselves, our families and those around us, it is important to ensure that we all receive two free doses of the MMR vaccine in the NHS, regardless of age.”
Jane Clegg, NHS chief nurse in London, said: “Measles is easily transmitted among unvaccinated people and can be severe, but it is preventable. continues to encourage Londoners to be vaccinated at the call of their general practitioners.” As a result, 10,000 parents with unvaccinated children have hundreds of them booked for vaccination. ”
