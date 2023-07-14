Health agency warns of resurgence of measles in London, could infect thousands





London is facing a resurgence of measles that could infect tens of thousands and kill dozens if vaccination coverage does not rise significantly, according to the UK’s infectious disease prevention agency. analysis Britain had 128 confirmed cases of measles in the first half of this year, 66% of them in London, the UK Health and Safety Agency said on Friday. In 2022, there were 54 cases of infection nationwide. Mathematical projections suggest that the number of infected people could rise rapidly in the future, leading to a measles epidemic affecting between 40,000 and 160,000 people in the metropolitan area, but UKHSA said it was unlikely that a nationwide epidemic would occur due to much higher vaccination coverage outside of London. “For every 1,000 children who get measles, one or two die from measles,” said Beate Kampmann, professor of pediatric infectious diseases and immunology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. “95 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated to avoid deaths, serious cases and community transmission,” he added. . . However, our current coverage falls well short of this goal. ” According to UKHSA, vaccination coverage (usually achieved by immunizing young children against MMR (measles, mumps and rubella)) has reached around 85 per cent across England, but 70 per cent in parts of London. is below The NHS has launched a nationwide campaign to encourage MMR uptake, specifically targeting communities in the metropolitan area, which have been identified as having the lowest vaccination coverage. Besides young children, UKHSA said that 19- to 25-year-olds are particularly susceptible to measles, “influenced by unsubstantiated stories in the early 2000s” that MMR causes autism. The report found a large “Wakefield cohort” of unvaccinated youth, named after Andrew Wakefield, who promoted the now discredited notion that MMR injections had unacceptable side effects. He said it would be most vulnerable during an outbreak. Recommended Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known, with each case infecting approximately 15 or more people in an unprotected population. He causes a serious complication in 1 in an estimated 15 cases. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the disease has increased globally, leading to a decline in childhood vaccination. Several countries in Africa and South Asia are experiencing large-scale infections. Austria has reported about 128 cases in the first half of 2023, more than the EU as a whole last year. David Elliman, a regional child health consultant at Great Ormond Street Hospital, said the Health Office’s warning “should serve as a wake-up call to the general state of childhood immunization, combined with recent concerns about polio and diphtheria. ‘ said. Elliman added, “It would be much better if everyone was vaccinated on time, rather than having a repeated revaccination programme.”

