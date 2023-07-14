Oral chemotherapy shows first promise for treatment-resistant prostate cancer





Orally administered cisplatin prodrug Platin-L showed promising early efficacy signals to deliver cisplatin directly to prostate cancer cells and inhibit their growth, according to new preclinical data published in . ACS Central Science.1 The investigators evaluated biopsies from 38 prostate cancer patients, 21 of whom were new patients, 17 of whom had undergone androgen deprivation therapy. Platin-L was developed based on nanoparticles originally developed in 2016. Lead author Dr. Shantadar explained in his news release:2 “We made a dual-targeting nanoparticle. The ability to administer non-toxic cisplatin-based chemotherapy orally, and by targeting it to the prostate, can reduce the risk of kidney and liver toxicity and peripheral neuropathy.” I am an associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at the university. To develop the drug, researchers evaluated biopsies from 38 prostate cancer patients, 21 of whom were new patients, 17 of whom had undergone androgen deprivation therapy. All patients were enrolled in the phase 2 clinical BLaStM trial (NCT02307058) comparing lattice stereotactic radiotherapy with daily moderate hypofractionated radiotherapy. The researchers observed in patient samples that prostate cancer cells utilized fatty acid oxidation as an energy source, adding to similar findings already in the literature. Platin-L was the most potent cisplatin-containing prodrug compound in inhibiting fatty acid oxidation by targeting the mitochondrial protein CPT1A. Dahl explained in a news release:2 “When this compound binds to CPT1A, it inhibits fat metabolism and is ultimately transported to the mitochondria, where it damages mitochondrial DNA and helps overcome resistance. It forces cancer cells to choose less favorable metabolic pathways, which is insufficient for the needs of prostate cancer cells and makes survival of prostate cancer cells difficult.” When evaluated intracellularly at a single dose of 10 μM, Platin-L was shown to reduce prostate cancer cell proliferation by more than 50% across various cell lines. Cell line responses to multiple dose regimens also demonstrated cytotoxicity of Platin-L. The researchers took their findings further by developing Platin-L as an oral therapeutic administered to a mouse model by “encapsulation.”[ing] According to a news release, Platin-L, nanoparticles made of a biocompatible polymer that targets prostate cancer cells.3 Orally administered prodrugs were shown to reduce tumor size in cisplatin-resistant prostate cancer models compared to saline- or cisplatin-treated models with tumor growth. The Platin-L model also showed improved survival and reduced incidence of peripheral neuropathy, a common adverse event of treatment with cisplatin, as measured by nerve growth factor expression. The authors suggest that these findings may also apply to other aggressive and chemotherapy-resistant cancers. References 1. Kalathil AA, Guin S, Ashokan A, et al. A novel pathway for cisplatin prodrugs to exploit metabolic substrate preferences to overcome cancer-intrinsic resistance. ACS Cent Science Published online on July 12, 2023. Accessed July 13, 2023. doi:10.1021/accentsci.3c00286 2. In preclinical studies, Sylvester investigators target treatment-resistant prostate cancer with oral chemotherapy that works in two ways. news release. Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. July 7, 2023. Accessed 13 July 2023. https://www.newswise.com/articles/in-preclinical-study-sylvester-researchers-target-treatment-resistance-prostate-cancer-with-oral-chemotherapy-that-works-2-way?ta=home 3. A step towards the treatment of chemotherapy-resistant prostate cancer. news release. American Chemical Society (ACS). July 7, 2023. Accessed 13 July 2023. https://www.newswise.com/articles/a-step-toward-treating-chemotherapy-resistance-prostate-cancer?ta=home

