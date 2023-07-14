Study Finds Brain Challenges in Older People May Reduce Dementia Risk | Dementia

Studies suggest that participating in activities such as chess, journaling, and educational classes later in life may reduce the risk of dementia.

according to the world health According to the organization, the disease affects more than 55 million people worldwide, most of them elderly.

But experts have long emphasized that dementia is not an inevitable part of aging, but a lifestyle that incorporates staying active, eating well and avoiding smoking. Risk mitigation options.

Now, researchers have uncovered new evidence that challenging the brain can also be beneficial.

Writing for Jama Network OpenUS and Australian researchers report how they used data from the Australian Aspree Longitudinal Study of Older Adults covering the period from 1 March 2010 to 30 November 2020. increase.

Participants in this study were aged 70 years or older, had no significant cognitive impairment or cardiovascular disease at the time of recruitment from 2010 to 2014, and had been assessed for dementia through regular study visits.

In the first year, we asked participants about their social networks. Participants were also asked whether and how often they took trips to specific leisure activities and venues such as galleries and restaurants. Never, rarely, sometimes, often, or always.

The researchers analyzed data from 10,318 participants, taking into account factors such as age, gender, smoking status, education, socioeconomic status, and whether participants had other medical conditions such as diabetes. bottom.

As a result, increasing the frequency of participation by one category, e.g., from “sometimes” to “frequently,” increased participation frequency by 11% for activities such as writing letters and diaries, attending educational classes, and using computers. revealed to be declining. Risk of developing dementia in 10 years. Similarly, increased frequency of activities such as card games, chess and puzzle solving was associated with a 9% reduction in dementia risk.

“In contrast, in this sample, social networks, social activities, and going outside were not associated with dementia risk,” the researchers wrote, although it did not affect loneliness or isolation enough to see an effect. It is suggested that this may be due to the fact that there were too few participants who were

Also, more frequent creative endeavors such as painting and woodworking seem to be associated with a reduced risk of dementia, although further analysis suggests that the effect occurs primarily among men. was suggested.

The researchers say this trend persisted even when participants who developed dementia within three years of recruitment were excluded.

However, the study has limitations, including that it is based on observational data, and that participants may have healthier lifestyles and be more involved in their communities than the general population.

James Lowe, Professor of Cognitive Neurology at the University of Cambridge, who was not involved in the study, said the study could help guide individual and public policy decisions to reduce the burden of dementia in the future. rice field. He added that this is a valuable addition to the evidence that a rich lifestyle with creative and literary activities is associated with a reduced risk of being diagnosed with such diseases.

“But before you spend hours playing ‘brain games,’ you have to remember that this is not a placebo-controlled intervention trial,” he said. “This means we don’t yet know the cause and effect. Being able to participate in ‘good’ activities points to other health, educational and socioeconomic benefits that explain why dementia is less common.” There is a possibility.”