Among young adults, Pax Lovid works for some but not others

The associated benefit was increased in patients with comorbidities. Researchers found that paxlovid reduced the risk of serious COVID-19 infection in vaccinated young adults with at least one serious comorbidity, although the study did not A similar effect was not seen in patients without “we, pax robid It might help young people who have been vaccinated, and if so who would it help?” Jeremy S. Faust, MD, MSc, emergency medicine physicians at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and Harvard Medical School told Helio.

“Pfizer stopped the trial (EPIC-SR) on the grounds of futility, but it was clear that many young people were being prescribed paxlovid anyway, and not all of them were really at high risk. In particular, many young people with asthma believe they are at increased risk of severe COVID-19, but in fact there are no conclusive data yet,” Faust said. said. “I have mild asthma. I have never had COVID-19. I was curious if I could benefit from it if I had it.” Faust et al. found two cohorts of 2547 trend-matched patients from a cohort of 86,119 non-hospitalized, vaccinated COVID-19 patients under 50 years of age from a large database. We assessed whether Paxlovid benefited young people by generating The study population was divided into her two groups, those who received paxlobid and those who did not. Key results were: be Any combination of emergency department visits, hospitalization and mortality. Taking paxlobid was associated with a 30% or greater reduction in the primary outcome (4.9% vs. 7.03%; OR = 0.683; 95% CI, 0.54-0.864). All-cause hospitalizations were significantly lower in the paxlobid-treated group (15 vs 43; OR = 0.34; 95% CI, 0.191–0.623). Subgroup analyzes showed that the primary outcomes and cancer (OR = 0.692; 95% CI, 0.472-0.987), cardiovascular disease (OR = 0.629; 95% CI, 0.461-0.858) and cancer in paxlobid-prescribed patients showed a significant association with Cardiovascular disease (OR = 0.432; 95% CI, 0.275–0.677) but paxlobid prescribed only for chronic lower respiratory tract disorders, such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or had serious comorbidities not included in patients without (OR = 0.927; 95% CI, 0.431–1.991). Based on these results, the authors said identifying high-risk patients should be a priority and clinicians should avoid overprescribing paxlobid. “We believe paxlobid is over- and under-prescription at the same time. Perhaps there are younger, relatively healthy people who are taking it without needing it.” Faust said. “On the other hand, there may be people who are at higher risk and those who have less access to care but do not receive it. Equity is always a concern.” “Concerned wealthy people shouldn’t get this drug, or any drug, any more than underserved people who are really at risk,” he said.

