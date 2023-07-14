Signs of heat stroke and how to deal with them





Medical experts are reminding everyone that extreme heat can be very dangerous. But when will you know if you’re hitting the danger zone? Maryland recorded its first heat-related death of the year, killing a 52-year-old man in Cecil. county. Only one death has been recorded so far this year, but many more heatstroke-related illnesses have been documented. “I’m sure there are a lot of patients[with]different symptoms, from heat cramps to heat exhaustion. I don’t know anything yet.” It’s in the range,” said Dr. Omoyemi Adebayo, an emergency room doctor. Dr. Adebayo said there are three stages of heat-related illness, with specific symptoms that require close attention. The first stage is a heat spasm, in which muscles spasm. This is common in people who exercise and are poorly hydrated. Then there is heat exhaustion. “There is headache, nausea, and sometimes vomiting, and patients usually become cold and sticky, a result of the body’s inability to cool down properly,” Adebayo said. The third stage is heat stroke, which is life-threatening. “Your skin is bright red, your skin is very dry, and your heart rate is usually very high. One of the deciding factors is that your core body temperature is actually above 105 degrees Fahrenheit. As such, core body temperature this high causes many problems such as brain dysfunction and people can end up with seizures, coma and death as a result,” Adebayo said. Adebayo said if you plan to be outdoors for work or exercise: Be prepared by drinking 2-4 8oz glasses of water every 1-2 hours. If you start to feel symptoms of heat exhaustion, avoid the sun and use the air conditioner immediately. You need to stay hydrated. Water is preferred, but other liquids are acceptable. However, avoid caffeine and alcohol. Experts say that if you see someone suffering from heat stroke, you should cool down immediately. If possible, apply ice to your armpits and groin area. If conscious, give something to drink. Of course, call 911. Heatstroke is a medical emergency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbaltv.com/article/heat-related-illness-death-important-signs-how-to-respond/44547571 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

