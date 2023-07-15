Whooping cough epidemic continues in southern regions





Lethbridge – This year alone, 304 Albertans have whooping cough, known as whooping cough. And 279 of those cases are in the southern zone of the state. A decline in vaccination coverage in the southern zone is believed to be a major factor in the spread of infection. Craig Gennes, professor of microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases at the university, said, “What we’ve generally seen across Canada and in Alberta, particularly in the southern part of Alberta, is that vaccination rates have declined over the past 10 years. It’s been declining over the years,” he said. of Calgary. By 2022, 70.7 percent of children across Alberta have been vaccinated against whooping cough. However, in the southern district, only 58.1% of children were vaccinated. Lethbridge West had the highest vaccination coverage of any South Zone area, at 78.8 percent. Lethbridge North and Lethbridge South also ranked high with 75.4 and 67.1 per cent. Forty Mile County had the lowest vaccination coverage in the zone, at just 21.9%. These numbers are well below the numbers needed for herd immunity. “The benchmark for herd immunity is highly dependent on the transmissibility of a particular disease. The benchmark would be something like over 90 cents per person, actually very close to 95 percent,” said Jenne. Low vaccination coverage is a trend that has continued for more than a decade. In 2008, 76.2 percent of children in the Southern Region were vaccinated against whooping cough. Alberta’s overall figure has also declined, from 77.5% in 2008 to 70.7% in 2022. “We have seen a significant decline in immunization for over a decade. There is considerable backlash from some groups regarding vaccines in general. We have decades of experience with and know its effectiveness,” Jenne said. . The number of reported infections is also believed to be underestimated. According to the Alberta Health Service, “Public Health has been unable to identify links between most of the recent cases, indicating that the unreported disease is likely prevalent in the community.” there is So far, there have been no deaths from the outbreak. Young children are most at risk of health complications. 2017 was the worst year for pertussis outbreaks, with 461 cases reported.

