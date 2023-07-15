Vigorous exercise may slow progression of Parkinson’s disease, experts say

Share on Pinterest Researchers are studying how exercise affects Parkinson’s symptoms.Lightfield Studios/Getty Images

Vigorous exercise may help slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease, according to new research.

Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease in the world. An international group of researchers recently found that a rigorous exercise program may slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease, giving way to non-pharmaceutical approaches to relieve and treat symptoms. Parkinson’s disease is a disease with approximately 90,000 new diagnoses in the United States each year. Parkinson’s Disease Foundation. There is currently no cure. Clinical scientists around the world are striving not only to find cures, but also to manage symptoms and understand how this management works. Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease in the world after Alzheimer’s disease and is caused by years of damage. However, it is difficult to understand the early stages of the condition because many symptoms develop years after the damage begins. This study in rats investigated whether strenuous physical activity affects brain changes present in an model of Parkinson’s disease.

A group of neuroscientists at the Catholic University of Rome Campus of Medicine and the A. Gemelli IRCCS Polyclinic Foundation published the data in a journal dated July 14. scientific progress Intensive exercise has been shown to reduce both motor and cognitive symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease. Through this research, they also have a better understanding of how this happens. “As a neurologist, I see patients with early-stage Parkinson’s disease, and I’ve noticed that some patients do better with regular aerobic exercise,” he said. Paolo CalabresiCorresponding Study Author and Full Professor of Neurology, Department of Neuroscience, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Rome, Italy. In other studies, emphasized this trend.

Calabresi told Healthline that there is a lack of a “neurobiological explanation for the improvements caused by physical activity” and how this benefit could be used to help develop future treatments. He said he was working to understand what would happen. Several studies have shown that exercise improves both motor and cognitive performance, but none have demonstrated the exact mechanism of beneficial effects, and this study does not demonstrate how this effect works. We used rat modeling to understand how Scientists began rigorous research by introducing the pathogen that causes early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease into mice. treadmill Use these exercises to test your understanding of motor control and the reversible nature and conservation of motion. “Alpha-synuclein is a protein normally present in the brain, but in Parkinson’s disease it accumulates to high levels and forms clumps called ‘aggregates,'” he said. Dr. David StandardProfessor and Dean of the Department of Neurology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Alabama. These aggregates are thought to damage the neurons or nerve cells that help send signals throughout the body. These totals decreased through exercise, “suggesting that exercise has lasting effects and may slow the overall progression of Parkinson’s disease,” said Stendhal, who was not involved in the study. To told Healthline. In this study, the researchers found that exercise reduced the spread of Parkinson’s disease-causing aggregates, reduced symptoms, and reduced the spread of the disease. Although the experiment required about four weeks of intense exercise, Calabresi doesn’t believe that constant exercise is necessary. “We found that the positive effects of exercise on synaptic plasticity persisted for at least a week after cessation of exercise activity,” he said. Calabresi explained that brief interruptions in exercise did not appear to affect or change. exercise benefitsHowever, prolonged inactivity may reinforce the importance of exercise in Parkinson’s disease.

Currently, most of the treatments available for Parkinson’s disease are based on symptomatic treatment, and currently no drug has been proven effective in altering the course of symptoms. Although there are medications aimed at treating symptoms, there are also non-drug approaches to control the disease. “Exercise is clearly beneficial in Parkinson’s disease, leading to improved short-term and long-term outcomes,” says Standart. “Other important measures in managing Parkinson’s disease are ensuring adequate sleep, hydration, and hydration. balanced diet It has built-in fiber,” he told Healthline. Exercise is one component of the treatment approach for Parkinson’s disease, but controlling symptoms and slowing disease progression requires a multifaceted approach. Standart believes that exercise, in combination with medication, both in the “early and more advanced stages,” is a multifactorial and beneficial approach to help control Parkinson’s disease. Patients “should work with their physicians to use the lowest effective dose that restores their ability to be active,” he continued. Although not all symptoms can be addressed, rigorous exercise may slow disease progression and is encouraged by all clinicians who work closely with this condition. “I believe our research suggests that those involved in the care of people with Parkinson’s disease, including physicians, nurses, physical therapists, and caregivers, should encourage their patients to initiate or continue treatment. increase” [an] Focus on an active lifestyle, especially: aerobic exercise‘” Calabresi told Healthline.