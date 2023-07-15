Study finds white-tailed deer highly contagious for coronavirus





White-tailed deer across the country have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has surveyed more than 11,000 wild white-tailed deer in its national wildlife disease monitoring survey. Tracing revealed that 31.6% of the deer tested positive for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. Additionally, 12.2% of his sample population showed active infections. “Many viruses originate in wildlife and can then spread to human populations,” said Sarah Bevins, assistant coordinator of the USDA’s National Wildlife Disease Program. “One of the biggest concerns of future pandemics is these zoonotic diseases.” The USDA calls white-tailed deer a “reservoir species” because they can host SARS-CoV-2 and spread the virus. “Furthermore, our study shows that SARS-CoV-2 can be transmitted from humans to deer, mutate, and reinfect humans,” the USDA said in a recent press release. . Still, the agency said, “There is no evidence that animals play a significant role in the spread of the virus to humans.” Bevins said the virus could spread between deer and humans, but it was unclear whether the infection would be harmful to humans. “Because of their behavioral patterns, are male deer more likely to be affected than females? Do human populations also show seasonal variations similar to those of Sars-CoV2? All of this remains open. I think it’s a question of,” she said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expanding surveillance across the country to include other deer, such as elk. Bevins said understanding transmission patterns is critical to being at the forefront of human disease prevention, especially in Michigan, where white-tailed deer are common. Nonetheless, experts say hunters should practice good hygiene when harvesting and processing animals. “If you, as a hunter, kill an infected animal, get the animal, and remove the lungs where the virus is present, you can become infected,” said Jürgen Licht, director of the center. A leading researcher in emerging and zoonotic diseases at Kansas State University told the Topeka Capital Journal:

“But meat, venison, is probably cleaner and less likely to be infected.” The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that “cooking or eating meat from animals infected with SARS-CoV-2, including wild game hunted in the U.S., could infect people with the novel coronavirus.” There is no evidence,” he said. ednaught:THis story has been updated to clarify that the risk to hunters is extremely low.

