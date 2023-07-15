Health
Why do super agers have more vivid memories?
Observational studies have shown that super-agers, people in their 80s who have memory equivalent to those 30 years younger, have special characteristics that set them apart.
Dr. Marta Gallo Pascual, a doctoral candidate at the Autonomous University of Madrid in Spain, found that very old people have more gray matter in the medial temporal lobe, cholinergic forebrain and motor thalamus than the typical elderly person. Many reported slower overall gray matter atrophy over time. , and co-authors.
There was no difference in amyloid beta. Apoe Researchers reported dementia status, or other biomarkers, between very old and typical old people. lancet health longevity.
There was no difference in the amount of exercise in each group. However, a model that assessed 89 clinical, lifestyle, and demographic variables showed that faster movement and better mental health were key factors distinguishing Super Age from other Super Ages. rice field.
The findings may reflect an inherent resistance to age-related memory decline, the researchers said.
“We are now closer to answering one of the biggest unanswered questions about the super-old: Are they really more resistant to age-related memory decline, or are they more likely to experience this than other generations?” Do we have the coping mechanisms to successfully overcome the decline,” Gallo-Pascual said in his paper. statement.
“Our findings suggest that superagers are resistant to these processes, but the exact reason for this is still unclear,” she observed. “Further investigation of the link between super-aging and exercise speed may provide important insights into the mechanisms by which memory function is preserved into old age.”
The results “are consistent with reports of resilience to Alzheimer’s disease in the super-aged, but the mechanisms underlying this resilience remain unclear,” Alexandra Turutglou, M.D., Harvard University Boston, et al. said in Accompanying editorial.
“Further efforts are needed to refine and harmonize the definition of hyper-aging in multicenter studies with large, diverse cohorts,” they added. “Large-scale studies will allow us to further explore the resilience factors of Super Age and may lead to new insights into preventing age-related memory decline.”
In this study, cognitively healthy older adults were evaluated in the following conditions: Vallecas Project Longitudinal cohort aged 79.5 years and older recruited between October 2011 and January 2014. Participants were followed for up to 6 years, with a median follow-up visit of 5.
Older adults were classified as super aged if their scores were above the average for 50-56 years. Free and selective reminder test with clues (FCSRT), and within at least one standard deviation of the mean for age and education level on three non-memory tests. Scores within 1 standard deviation of the mean for age and education level on the FCSRT were classified as typical elderly.
Altogether, 64 very elderly individuals (59% female) with a mean age of 81.9 years and 55 typical elderly individuals (64% female) with a mean age of 82.4 years were included.
The performance of Super Ager time up & go Tests assessing fine motor function (gauge of mobility) and the finger tapping test despite no between-group differences in self-reported motor levels between very old and typical old people. They also had better self-reported scores on the State Trait Anxiety Inventory Assessment and the Geriatric Depression Scale.
Even though self-reported sleep duration did not differ between groups, the very elderly reported less sleep than the typical elderly. They generally had a more active lifestyle in middle age and a higher musical background (formal or not) than the general elderly population. They demonstrated greater independence in their daily lives and scored higher on reading tests.
A machine learning model that analyzed 89 variables to identify factors associated with hyper-aging reached an identification accuracy of 66.4% (sensitivity 68.8%, specificity 63.6%), indicating that “further factors, possibly including genetic factors, variables are associated with the super-aging phenotype.” ‘, the researchers admitted.
No causality can be inferred from the study, and the intervention trial was likely to be conducted in middle age, which may shed more light, the researchers added.
Disclosure
The research was funded by the Queen Sofia Foundation, the CIEN Foundation, the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation, the Alzheimer’s Association, the European Research Council, the MAPFRE Foundation, the Carl Zeiss Foundation, and the European Horizon 2020 Committee.
Researchers and editorial writers declared no competing interests.
Primary information
lancet health longevity
Source reference: Garo-Pascual M, et al. “Brain structure and phenotype profiles of very old compared to age-matched elderly: Longitudinal analysis from the Vallecas project.” DOI: 10.1016/S2666-7568(23)00079-X.
secondary source
lancet health longevity
Source reference: Touroutoglou A, et al. “What’s So Great About Aging?” The Lancet Healthy Longev 2023; DOI: 10.1016/S2666-7568(23)00103-4.
|
