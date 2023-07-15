Gloomy days can trigger seasonal depression

An unusually high number of gray, damp days in May and June is enough to make anyone feel depressed, but it can be even worse for those with seasonal affective disorder.

Experts say that lack of sunlight and outdoor activities can have a negative impact on your mood, even in the middle of summer.

“For weeks on end, like in May or June, there are very few sunny days, so you can’t go out and increase your vitamin D and serotonin much, so people with SAD become more visible. It’s probably going to start pretty soon,” said Dr. Laura Kate Corlew, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology at the University of Maine on the Bangor campus in Augusta.

Seasonal affective disorder is a form of depression that is directly related to seasons such as winter and can affect millions of Americans each year, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. The institute said the exact number is unknown because some people may not know they have the disease.

Dr. Jennifer Blossom, an assistant professor of clinical psychology at the University of Maine at Orono, said lack of sunlight during the winter months is thought to be one of the triggers for the disorder, and the lack of sunlight due to bad weather could play a role. said there is. It also causes trouble in the summer.

As in winter, there’s nothing people can do to counteract the effects of the weather, but those who usually get treatment for the disease in the winter can still do the same, Blossom said.

“Generally, if they have strategies that they have found to work, they recognize that these long periods of gloomy, rainy gray days can have an impact. and take a proactive approach,” said Blossom.

Blossom said these treatments could include the use of light boxes or similar methods. Corlew said some patients may not want to seek treatment in the summer, but he urged them not to wait.

“What I’m saying is, whatever you have to do during the winter to boost your serotonin and get through it, even if it’s summer, by all means, take care of yourself,” she said.

According to Corlew, even people who don’t normally suffer from seasonal affective disorder can get depressed after a long day of depression. Her good advice for everyone, she said, is to get outdoors as much as possible.

“Take a walk outside and do whatever you can,” she said. “Even just sitting in the back porch for a few minutes can make a big difference. Or you can open a window during the day. People with SAD can feel better in just one day.” .”

Blossom added that there are long-term benefits to taking advantage of weather breaks that last only a few hours. It’s easy to think you can’t feel better for weeks on end, she says, but incorporating short breaks into activities like walking the dog can linger on the dark moments.

“It will change your memory today,” she said. “(You would think) ‘Well, it can’t rain all day. I was walking my dog ​​in the morning.'”

Other good advice, says Blossom, is to stay physically active, get enough sleep, and plan and do fun activities.