Mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus near Carmel

HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — A mosquito sample near Carmel tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a news release from the Hamilton County Health Department. The ministry’s vector virus control program confirmed a positive reaction from a sample taken at a capture site in the Carmel area on July 7. Anderson, man charged with 4 additional counts in connection with Ellwood police shooting in July 2022

The detection of West Nile virus activity “is proof that this disease exists in Hamilton County,” officials said. The ministry encouraged the public to take the following precautions to maintain protection: Wear long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes outdoors.

Apply an EPA-approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil to exposed skin.

Keep doors and windows closed or make sure screens are in good repair to keep mosquitoes outside.

Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when WNV-carrying mosquitoes are most active. Hamilton County residents are also being asked to “eliminate mosquito breeding grounds around their homes” by: Remove all unnecessary containers that hold water (tires, cans, bottles, buckets, jars, drums, and other trash/waste).

Dump and flip the wheelbarrow or kid/toddler pool when not in use.

Change the water in your bird bath and pet bowl weekly.

Inspect the water in your flowerpots and plant containers weekly.

Clean the rain gutters.

Drains and fills tire ruts, stagnant pools and puddles.

Keep water holding cisterns, cesspools, septic tanks, bathtubs, and rainwater tanks securely covered.

The edge of the pond should be kept free of vegetation, and ornamental ponds should contain foraging minnows at the top. One killed in accident after fleeing Hancock County legislator

Officials stressed that since the virus was discovered, the ministry will step up surveillance and control activities in areas where tests have been positive. This involves nebulizing the adult mosquitoes “to rapidly reduce the number of adults within the sample-positive area.” For more information, visit the county’s website. website.



close modal



suggest a fix suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fox59.com/indiana-news/hamilton-county-health-department-mosquito-sample-tests-positive-for-west-nile-virus-near-carmel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos