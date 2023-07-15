Is mammography only for older women?Not always — she was 27 when Jess was diagnosed with breast cancer

Jess Bailey was doing home workouts with weights on her chest.

She felt a hard lump like a marble.

After seeing her GP, Jess had an ultrasound and was advised to have a mammogram soon.

“I found that they only allow young women to have mammograms if they are concerned about the ultrasound results,” she told ABC News.

Jess is advised to have a mammogram because the ultrasound results have triggered a doctor’s warning. (Courtesy: Jess Bailey)

Jess was 27 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had no family history.

“I just had bad luck,” she says.

Fast forward to August 2021 and her luck has turned around.

She finished chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

“Life is almost back to normal.”

To “cover all the basics,” Jess now has annual mammograms, MRIs and ultrasounds.

Jess’ rare case gives rise to popular myths about mammography. That means you shouldn’t get it until you’re over the age of 50.

Find out all about mammography and demystify mammography with the help of these experts.

What is mammography?

this is breast x-raysaid Dr Ben Lancashire, breast cancer specialist and surgeon at Marter Private Hospital, Brisbane.

Dr Lancashire told ABC News, “You can see things with this device that you can’t feel in a human physical examination.”

“It is used to screen for breast cancer in women who have no signs or symptoms.”

A mammogram examines the breast tissue to look for abnormal lumps or changes in the structures within the breast, Dr. Lancashire said.

What Happens During a Mammography Exam?

A mammogram is screened by a medical professional called a radiologist or mammographer.

You will be taken to a private X-ray room and asked to remove your upper body.

then placed by a radiologist The images are taken one breast at a time between two plates in the x-ray machine.

“This allows the breast tissue to spread out, allowing for clearer pictures,” says Dr. Lancashire.

A radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check for breast cancer on a mammogram. (AP Photo: Damian Dvarganes)

The machine presses your chest firmly for about 1 minute. 10 seconds to take a picture.

Usually 2 photos of each breast are takenone from the side and one from the top.

“In total, it only takes about 20 seconds,” he says.

Is mammography painful?

Everyone’s mammography experience is different.

It’s normal to feel some discomfort, but Dr. Lancashire says it should last a few seconds.

“Some pain and discomfort may be caused by pressure on the breast from the examination equipment, this is normal.”

Who Should Get a Mammogram?

Most breast cancer diagnoses “usually fall within the age range of 50 to 74,” Dr. Lancashire says.

However, because of this, there is a misconception that people outside this age group do not need to have one.

“Women aged 40 to 49 and women over 74 can also be tested.”

Doctors strongly recommend women have mammograms every two years. (Reuters: Njeri Mwangi)

“The only thing is, they don’t get an invitation until they’re 50,” he says.

“But I recommend starting at 40.”

Doctors strongly recommend that women: Get a mammogram every two years.

Especially if you have a family history of breast cancer, says Kirsten Pilatti, CEO of Breast Cancer Network Australia.

“If you’re a healthy woman living in Australia now, start getting a mammogram when you’re 40.”

Can I get a mammogram if I am under 40?

Breast cancer screening not recommended for women under 40according to Breastscreen, New South Wales.

Dr. Lancashire agrees, and agrees that under 40 “may be too young” to have a mammogram.

But the reason has to do with something like breast density.

“The younger you are, the denser your breasts are,” says Pilatti.

“Dense breasts don’t mean big breasts,” says Pilatti.

Dense breasts “make it harder to detect small cancers on a mammogram,” Dr. Lancashire said.

Jess’ experience reflects the opinion of an expert.

“I was young when I was diagnosed, and they told me that mammograms were hard to detect because of my breast density.”

Instead, Dr. Lancashire and Ms. Pilatti both recommend young women To consider other tests, talk to your doctor firstSuch as MRI or biopsy.

Alternatively, an ultrasound can be done, as Jess recommended.

Are there any risks?

overdiagnosis, False Negative and False Positive Results and radiation exposure These are potential risks, according to the Cancer Council of Australia.

These risks must be considered individually, The benefits of mammography outweigh the riskssaid the Cancer Council.

This is the same position taken by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer.

How much radiation is there?

“It’s very low,” says Dr. Lancashire.

“The radiation dose from a mammogram is much less than that from a CT scan.”

The Department of Health and Elderly Care has also acknowledged this.

“We try to minimize the amount of radiation you expose your chest to as much as possible.”

“This is about the same as 18 weeks of radiation exposure in the natural environment.”

What happens after a mammography exam?

Results are typically sent by mail within 2 weeks To you, your doctor and medical services if you consent to this.

How much does mammography cost?

A mammography examination is Free every 2 years for all Australian women over 40 People without signs or symptoms of breast disease.

Women who are referred by a doctor to have a mammogram may have to pay a fee, according to the Cancer Council.

Mammography has Medicare rebates, but many private imaging clinics charge higher than Medicare schedule fees.