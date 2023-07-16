10+ Gut-Friendly and Diabetic-Friendly Breakfast Recipes







chai chia pudding

Transform your morning oatmeal routine with this super easy chia pudding recipe. This healthy breakfast recipe features a warm, spicy chai topped with creamy bananas and crunchy pistachios for added flavor and texture.



Flour-free banana chocolate chip mini muffins

Rolled oats are pulsed with eggs, bananas, brown sugar, and oil to create a moist dough for these chocolatey muffins, without a touch of all-purpose flour. Two muffins with a rich and gooey texture. Subtly sweet and rich, they are perfect for a snack or morning snack when baked as mini muffins.



Tiramisu style overnight oats

Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle



Tiramisu, a traditional Italian dessert, is the flavor inspiration for this overnight oat. The instant espresso powder adds a bitterness to the dish, balanced by the sweetness of the maple syrup. Each serving is topped with yogurt for added tartness, but feel free to substitute ricotta cheese. A dusting of cocoa powder on top gives the dessert its iconic look. These oats are good for meal prep, but if you find the oats too dry when stored in the refrigerator, add more almond milk to your desired consistency.



Banana pancakes made with 2 ingredients

Incredibly simple and delicious, these pancakes are ready to eat right after they’re cooked. Just eggs and bananas make healthy, sugar-free, grain-free pancakes. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta for a protein boost.



mixed berry breakfast smoothie

Clara Gonzales



Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don’t have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbs and fat to keep you satisfied until your next meal.



berry almond smoothie bowl

A dash of frozen bananas gives this satisfying smoothie bowl its creamy texture.



just a green smoothie

The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe even greener. Chia seeds provide heart-healthy fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.



Baked oatmeal with pear

This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and can also be used as a make-ahead breakfast to set up healthy to-go meals throughout the week.



berry banana cauliflower smoothie

Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Rice cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie, with fruity flavors of banana and berries brought to the fore.



banana mango smoothie

William Dickey; Styling: Margaret Dickey



Start your day with a flavorful fruit smoothie. This smoothie is just as delicious as breakfast, but it also works well as an afternoon snack or a cold dessert.



peanut butter banana english muffin

Peanut butter and bananas are the original power couple. Simply top the duo on a toasted English muffin and sprinkle ground cinnamon all over for a wholesome breakfast of champions.



mango almond smoothie bowl

Make sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) in this healthy smoothie bowl recipe to keep the texture rich, creamy, and frosty.



watermelon and strawberry smoothie

An easy, healthy four-ingredient fruit smoothie recipe that combines strawberries and watermelon.



The only basic overnight oats recipe you’ll ever need

Jennifer Cozy



A simple base for a quick breakfast, this recipe requires just mixing and sitting. Whether savory or sweet, mix it up with your favorite toppings to create a breakfast worth waking up to.



Air Fryer Honey Granola with Banana Chips and Cherries

Photographer: Kelsey Hansen, Food Stylist: Kelsey Moylan



Make lots of this easy homemade granola to keep on hand. Dried cherries add acidity and honey adds a hint of sweetness. Sprinkle on yogurt for a simple breakfast or snack.



