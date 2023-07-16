How an FDA-approved breast cancer drug could help treat other cancers





Drugs used to treat breast cancer patients may also be useful against a variety of other cancers, according to a recent study published in the American Society of Clinical Oncology. A phase II trial evaluated the use of the drug talazoparib in 28 cancer patients with 16 different tumor types. Cancer originates from various sources such as breast cancer, colorectal cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, skin cancer, stomach cancer, and uterine cancer, but what they have in common is patient-specific genetic mutations. . Each patient had a high degree of disease. They were heavily pretreated, had exhausted all other standard treatment options, and were due to enter hospice care. The researchers expect a disease control rate of about 15%, meaning the cancer either shrunk or stabilized during the four-month study. Instead, they reported a control rate of 57% and 36% showed tumor shrinkage. “No one expected such a high response rate,” said Gordan Sulkalovich, M.D., medical director at Sparrow Herbert Herrmann Cancer Center in Lansing. “We found that currently approved agents could be used more broadly, in more cancers than they are approved for. It means that patients are more likely to benefit from treatment.” “ Talazoparib is known as a poly ADP ribose polymerase or PARP inhibitor. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it for the treatment of BRCA-mutated breast cancer in 2018. And this summer, that approval was extended to treat certain genetically altered prostate cancers. BRCA1 and the BRCA1 gene normally produce proteins that help repair damaged DNA. These are tumor suppressor genes inherited from both parents. However, mutations in these genes (including some hereditary ones) can lead to uncontrolled cell growth. These mutations are known to increase an individual’s chances of developing breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers. “If there are mutations in these genes, they are poorly repaired,” Sulkarovic said. The BRCA1/2 genes are not the only genes that can be mutated in cancer patients. But the research team focused on this particular mutation to evaluate the use of PARP inhibitors, such as talazoparib, in fighting cancer. Their findings suggest that cancer patients whose cancer cells are screened and found to have BRCA gene mutations may be more likely to do so in the future if talazoparib and other PARP inhibitors secure expanded approval from federal regulators. suggesting that he may be a candidate. “This is becoming a central issue in oncology, and we are seriously considering starting to treat patients based on the mutations in their cancer cells, rather than treating them based on the organ of origin. We are doing it,” Sulkarovic said. “We treat breast cancer, prostate cancer, and lung cancer in different ways, but it’s possible that some of these cancers have the same genetic mutation, and we’re treating them based on the mutation. If so, all those patients would receive the same treatment.” Read more about MLive: What you need to know about popular sweeteners ‘probably’ linked to cancer Michigan company approves ‘first-ever’ over-the-counter contraceptive to FDA Autonomous Delivery Drones Coming to Michigan in 2024 Michigan’s weather this weekend brings some storms

