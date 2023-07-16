How to repel and control disease-spreading pests

Are mosquitoes escaping from the balcony in the evening? If so, you are not alone. My social media feeds are filled with people asking for advice, especially on how to get rid of pests. Local cases of malaria in Sarasota County. There is a lot of advice out there, but not all of it is good. What do the research results say?

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. Many commonly recommended strategies have not been shown to be effective in research. Among them are citronella candles, smartphone apps and plug-in ultrasound devices. Wearable products such as bracelets, bands and patches also do not provide adequate protection. Studies have shown that even wristbands containing DEET provide zero-minute mosquito protection.

My neighbor has an electronic lantern on his balcony to repel insects, but its effectiveness has not been scientifically proven. There are also things. This is one of the reasons why he should use chemical sprays or atomizers all over the area as a last resort. Another reason is that this kind of spray is only effective for 1-3 weeks, depending on the weather, type and chemicals used. Repeated use of the same chemical, just by new mosquitoes flying in next door, builds resistance in insects.

Planting “mosquito repellent” plants will not help. Growing lemongrass, rosemary, or fragrant geraniums around your patio isn’t enough to repel pests. My 9 year old daughter loves carnivorous plants and she suggested hanging athlete’s foot all over the front porch to lure mosquitoes to their death. Unfortunately, you’ll need to build a jungle of carnivorous plants to make that happen. For the “mosquito repellent” plant to be effective, the leaves must be crushed to release the essential oils and the leaves must be rubbed into the skin. According to the USDA, farmers in the early 20th century crushed beauty berry leaves and placed them under their horse’s harness as a repellent. The Agricultural Research Service has found that beauty berries contain two chemicals that keep bugs at bay: calicarpenal and intermedeol.

So what can you do? The CDC recommends using a repellent that contains DEET, wearing loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and pants, and using screens on windows and doors. The University of Florida conducted a study on many mosquito repellent sprays and their active ingredients. They measured the average total defense time to each mosquito bite. Sprays containing DEET as the active ingredient provided complete protection from 1.5 to 5 hours with active ingredient concentrations ranging from 4.75% DEET to 23.8% DEET, respectively.

A product containing 10% citronella as an active ingredient provided full protection for only 20 minutes.

Spraying yourself with repellent is an unappealing process, especially for the aforementioned carnivorous plant enthusiast who loudly protests when he sees a can coming out. Her friends recommended her an Avon product called “Skin So Soft.” People trust these and Avon has released several formulations in their ‘Skin So Soft’ line. However, in UF’s study, the protection time of Skin So Soft Bug Guard was only 10 minutes. Luckily, there are alternatives to spray DEET that don’t smell weird or feel sticky. The University of Maine says a repellent containing the active ingredient picaridin is as effective as DEET. Picaridin is derived from pepper and has no stickiness or odor. Picaridin products have been available in the United States since 2005 and are available in lotion and spray form. I ordered the lotion online. It was very light and had no odor. I found it less nasty than other sunscreens.

Another plant-based option is lemon eucalyptus active ingredient oil. This ingredient is as effective as his DEET at 20% concentration, but not as long-lasting. Do not use on children under the age of 3 as it can cause serious eye irritation.

The best way to reduce mosquito populations in your yard is to remove containers with standing water that may be hiding around your property. Mosquitoes can lay eggs and reproduce in a bottle capful of water. Use products containing Bacillis thuringiensis israelensis (abbreviated Bti) for bird baths and rain tubs. It’s the organic bacteria used in products called mosquito dunks or mosquito repellents that can be sprinkled on rain troughs, bird baths, plant saucers, or anywhere water collects. It prevents larvae from becoming adult mosquitoes, but does not harm bees, birds, pets, or anything other than mushroom gnats, gnats, and mosquitoes. While you’re checking for stagnant water outdoors, don’t forget the bromeliads in your flower beds, which can harbor mosquito larvae. Every few days you should blow the water off with a leaf blower or drain the old water with a garden hose and inject new water.

What’s my favorite way to get rid of mosquitoes? A mighty fan aimed at the swing on my front porch where I sat with a book and a cup of coffee. In this he has two purposes. Mosquitoes can’t fly well in strong winds, so you can stay cool. See the University of Florida study on repellents online at edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/IN419 or search IFAS Mosquito Repellents.

Tonya Ashworth is a UF/IFAS extension worker and master gardener coordinator in environmental horticulture for Duval County.