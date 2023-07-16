Can reading and “brain exercises” help reduce risk?

“Use it or lose it” is a common adage in issues related to brain health. But to what extent can we prevent cognitive decline by harnessing our cognitive abilities? medical news today We looked at some of the latest research and talked to experts in the field to find out. Share on Pinterest Can activities like reading help prevent dementia? Image credit: Simone Wave/Stocksy? millions of people around the world live together dementia, a chronic neurodegenerative condition that affects memory and thinking ability. The most common forms of dementia are: Alzheimer’s disease. Although some treatments exist to help manage the symptoms of dementia, there is currently no cure for the condition. While research is underway to better understand the pathogenesis of dementia and develop treatments, there is a large body of research to investigate how lifestyle interventions affect dementia risk and cognition. research is also underway. Part of this study explores how cognitively stimulating activities such as reading and crossword puzzles affect dementia risk and cognition. Research published in neurology found in 2021 that high-level cognitive activities such as reading, playing games such as checkers and puzzles, and writing letters can delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease in people over 80 by five years. Another study will be published in 2022. PNASfound that more time spent in cognitively passive activities, such as watching television, increased the risk of dementia, whereas more time spent in cognitively active tasks, such as using a computer, increased the risk of dementia. found to reduce the risk of To understand further, medical news today Five people were asked about how cognitively stimulating activities reduce dementia risk, whether there are other things that reduce dementia risk, and how to take action based on research. We talked with experts.

start, MNT talked with Dr. Joyce Gomez OsmanVice President of Interventional Therapy at Linus Health and Volunteer Assistant Professor of Neurology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. She said cognitively stimulating activities such as reading and crossword puzzles reduce the risk of dementia and improve cognitive function. cognitive reserve she likened it to the size of a human mind’s library. “Everything we learn and know is like the books on the shelf. Libraries get bigger and bigger as new books are added. But why is this important? Well, building a library of information in your brain creates a buffer against amnesia,” she said. “If the library is well-stocked, even if many books are on loan, there will still be plenty of other books on the shelves to act as substitutes, and the library will continue to function well,” she said. added. Cognitive reserve, she explained, develops throughout life through education and life experiences, especially those that are challenging and thought-provoking. A recent study was published in 2022. neurology — Researchers investigated how childhood cognitive skills, educational attainment, and leisure activities affect cognitive reserve. They followed 1,184 people in the UK from infancy to age 69, at which point they took a cognitive test of up to 100 points. Ultimately, the researchers found that those with a bachelor’s degree or higher tended to score an average of 1.22 points higher than those without formal education. Those who did six or more leisure activities, such as educational classes, volunteer work, and social activities, scored 1.53 points higher on average than those who did only four such activities. On the other hand, those in professional and intermediate-level jobs scored an average of 1.5 points more than those in partially skilled and unskilled jobs. They also found that people who read well had slower cognitive decline than those who read poorly. “Just like our bodies can get out of shape or underperform, so can our brains.” Dr. Robert Wigginssaid a neurologist at Novant Health in Charlotte, North Carolina. MNT. “As long as it doesn’t lead to frustration, safely challenging our cognitive abilities is healthy and can even increase our self-confidence and sense of independence. A 70-year-old person is as cognitive as a 20-year-old.” You may not have it, but challenging your mind might make you feel the same way you did when you were 50.” – Dr. Robert Wiggins Brain teasers work on multiple parts of the brain MNT also talked to Dr. David Hunter, Assistant Professor of Neurology at McGovern Medical School, UTHealth Houston. He pointed out that research has shown that even people with advanced dementia benefit from what he calls “mental exercise,” exercise that engages multiple parts of the brain at the same time. “Reading, puzzles, art, conversations, games, work, etc. are just a few examples. Really, the only rule is that sitting and watching TV doesn’t count,” he said. He added that coloring books, music, word searches, and simple conversations would also be possible if patients could no longer participate in their previous hobbies.

While experts agree that cognitive reserve is important for maintaining human thinking capacity, they also point out that there are limits to increasing this reserve through “mental exercises.” Raphael WaldoHe is a Ph.D. in psychology and a board-certified neuropsychologist at the Baptist Health Marcus Neuroscience Institute. MNT: “People with higher IQs tend to cope better with dementia because they have a higher cognitive reserve. You can’t, but it might slow down the process a bit.” MNT also talked to Dr. Karen D. LincolnProfessor of Environmental and Occupational Health, University of California, Irvine. He noted that some evidence suggests that cognitive training, such as crossword puzzles and word games, slows cognitive decline in people with mild cognitive impairment, but the evidence is inconclusive. “Those kinds of activities are important for stimulating the brain, but puzzles alone do not necessarily improve cognitive performance or reduce the risk of dementia. […] We need to consider the entire vascular system as a whole rather than breaking it down into individual parts,” she said. Dr. Gomez Osman agreed that relying solely on intellectually stimulating activities is not sufficient to reduce the risk of dementia. He noted that the most “cutting-edge” research in the field shows that the greatest improvement in thinking ability and reduction in dementia risk occurs when multiple healthy behaviors are targeted. What are the 12 modifiable risk factors for dementia? To share what behaviors to target, Dr. Gomez Osman referred to the following resources: 2020 report Article on dementia prevention, intervention and care by the Lancet Commission. The report highlights 12 modifiable risk factors that account for 40% of dementia. person’s education level their level of social contact Hearing impairment exercise habits symptoms of depression alcohol use middle age obesity exposure to air pollution smoking habit head injury high blood pressure (high blood pressure) Diabetes. The researchers behind the report point out that addressing these factors can reduce neuropathological damage and reduce the risk of dementia. Accumulation of tau protein Inflammation – increasing and/or maintaining cognitive reserve. “Just for reference, if we all took these actions today, we’d have more than a third fewer people with dementia next year,” said Gomez Osman, M.D.