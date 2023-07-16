In early studies, researchers look to CRISPR for treatment of Alzheimer’s disease

W.When the genome-editing tool CRISPR is considered as a potential therapeutic agent, the first diseases that come to mind are: sickle cell again Other conditions Caused by specific mutations. The idea is that if we use CRISPR to correct that mutation, we can cure the disease.

But a pair of abstracts presented at a medical conference on Sunday shed light on how researchers are implementing the tool in clinical practice just a decade after CRISPR’s debut. Diseases with more complex roots beyond genetics. In this case, Alzheimer’s disease.

The research, presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam, is still in its early stages, with only results reported from mice and laboratory-made miniature brains called organoids. But these projects rely on different strategies, highlighting how scientists are expanding the reach of Alzheimer’s, a disease that remains stubbornly difficult to eradicate.

“CRISPR is just one possible technology,” Maria Carrillo, chief scientific officer of the Alzheimer’s Association, told STAT. “A different approach is always needed,” she says.

Carrillo pointed out: recent papers As an example of how researchers are leveraging emerging technologies, he describes a Phase 1 trial of a different class of genetic tools called antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) for Alzheimer’s disease. other team He is also researching the use of CRISPR to treat Alzheimer’s disease and neurodegenerative diseases.

“We’ve only scratched the surface, but that’s where anti-amyloid approaches were 15 years ago,” Carrillo said, referring to a class of drugs that are finally starting to show clinical benefit to patients.

In one project reported on Sunday, a team from the University of California, San Diego focused not on the beta-amyloid protein itself, but perhaps unsurprisingly, on the gene that encodes its parent protein, called amyloid precursor protein (APP). rice field.

There are different pathways emerging from APP, some of which are actually protective, while others lead to the formation of beta-amyloid, which is thought to contribute to Alzheimer’s disease. In Alzheimer’s disease patients, the APP scale is tilted towards amyloid terminals.

The researchers sought to tip the scale in the healthier direction with their approach. They used CRISPR to snip a small amount from the end of the APP gene in mice bred to develop Alzheimer’s disease, and found that this method was effective in reducing the production of amyloid.

“Classically, people think of CRISPR as mutation correction,” said postdoc Brent Allston, who led the study. “Ours is very different from that.”

The research team has now received funding to refine the technique and hopes to one day test it in humans, but the process will likely take years. They wonder which of her CRISPR enzymes and guide RNAs (the building blocks of technology that delivers CRISPR to the right place in the genome to cut genes) work most effectively, and what versions can be introduced into humans. I plan to investigate what to come up with. brain cells.

“That’s the next step,” said Subhodget Roy, a UCSD professor and senior research fellow on the effort.

Another project explained on Sunday focused on a form of Alzheimer’s disease in which the version of the gene a person inherits plays an important role. There are different forms of the gene called APOE, and the gene known as APOE4 increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, especially if you have two copies.

Scientists at Duke University aimed to use CRISPR to suppress the activity of APOE4. To do so, they developed the CRISPR complex rather than his APOE, rather in the epigenome, a ring of chemicals around DNA that regulates the activity of a gene. A hit to the correct location on the epigenome essentially shuts down the APOE4 gene, restricting its expression in mice, the researchers reported. Of note, their designed CRISPR complex only affected the activity of APOE4, not the normal version.

“The concept is to reduce the generation of pathogenic variants of this APOE,” said Ornit Chiba Farek, director of translational brain science at Duke University Medical Center and one of the investigators involved. Stated.

Ciba Farek and Duke University colleague Boris Cantor founded a company called CLAirigene to advance an epigenome-targeted approach to Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. Given the complexity of diseases like Alzheimer’s, she said, ultimately different approaches may need to be combined to treat.

“There is no silver bullet for this disease,” said Chiva-Falek.