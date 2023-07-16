Health
Newly Approved Alzheimer’s Drug Brings Risks and Hope to Tarrant County Patients
According to a 2021 Texas Department of Health study, 23% of Alzheimer’s patients in the state live in Tarrant County — Highest of Texas’ 254 counties.
A new drug recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration could bring significant benefits to patients in Tarrant County, but the drug also carries risks, experts said.
July 6th, The Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to Rekumbi. On the same day, Medicare announced that it will cover some of the treatment with this drug. This decision paves the way for widespread use of the drug throughout the county to moderately slow cognitive decline in early-stage patients.
Jenna Perales, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter, said the drug could be of value in expanding mental cognition among Alzheimer’s patients in Tarrant County.
“If there was a cure to give them more time to do what they want and more time with the people they love, I think many people would be interested in taking advantage of that opportunity. ‘, said Perales.
despite this, FDA issued a black box warning, the most urgent level for a prescription drug, highlighting the rare but serious risks of Rekumbi. They included “life-threatening events” and cases of cerebral hemorrhages, some of which led to fatalities.
Rekembi does not have the ability to repair cognitive damage, halt disease progression, or reverse its effects. Data from the trial show that Giving the drug as an intravenous infusion every other week may slightly slow cognitive decline.
Over an 18-month period, people with mild symptoms slowed down symptoms by about five months, according to a pivotal study.
The majority of reported cases of brain swelling and hemorrhage are of mild to moderate severity and resolve. However, many serious cases have also been recorded.
Sandra Davis, a geriatric psychiatrist at the University of North Texas Fort Worth Health Science Center, expects doctors to prescribe Rekumbi only after carefully evaluating a patient and explaining potential strengths and weaknesses.
“There will be certain formalities for them to register,” she said.
Rekembi is only available to patients with mild dementia or pre-Alzheimer’s disease, known as mild cognitive impairment, and the FDA advises patients to stop using Rekembi once their disease reaches the moderate stage. are doing.
Perales said others are also at risk, including those taking blood thinners, those with four or more microbleeds in the brain, and those with certain medical conditions. pointed out. Alzheimer’s disease-associated gene mutation.
The trial also showed that patients had a 27% slower decline over 18 months compared to those who received placebo.
Overall, the results suggest that the risk of cerebral hemorrhage and brain swelling associated with Significantly lower than patients enrolled in trials of other Alzheimer’s drugs such as Aduhelm.
Perales said, like any drug or treatment, there are potential side effects and risks. He said doctors would monitor patients closely.
Davis said the high cost may be a deterrent for some Alzheimer’s patients.
Medicare agreed to cover 80% of Rekumbi’s $26,500 cost, according to the federal government. Some patients may struggle to pay the uncompensated 20%, which can reach $6,600 annually.
Considering costs such as medical examinations and mandatory brain scans, Total treatment costs can reach about $90,000 annuallyaccording to a recent study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Prevention.
The estimated cost to cover Leqembi and essential services is approximately one year. 85,000 US patients worth $2 billion annually.
Such spending could lead to higher premiums for all Medicare beneficiaries, beyond Rekumbi beneficiaries, according to a Journal of American Medicine Association study.
Perales and Davis still believe that the benefits for people who have lost basic cognitive skills outweigh the potential harm.
“The sooner the better,” Davis said. “As soon as you notice a decline in your memory, you should look into Rekumbi.”
Matthew Sgroy is a reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Please contact [email protected]. At Fort Worth Reports, news decisions are made independently of board members and financial backers.Read more about our editorial independence policy here.Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://fortworthreport.org/2023/07/16/newly-approved-alzheimers-drug-offers-hope-with-risks-to-tarrant-county-patients/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Newly Approved Alzheimer’s Drug Brings Risks and Hope to Tarrant County Patients
- If it is true that Budi Arie is the Minister of Communication and Information, Jokowi has really left Nasdem
- Actor, singer and Hermsinspiration Jane Birkin dies at 76
- Pakistani players in Major League Cricket? Which Pakistani cricketers are playing in the US T20 league
- Pharrell Is the Future of FashionAnd the Future Looks Creative AF
- China | Xi Jinping calls for ‘strong’ internet security for China under Communist Party supervision
- Donald Trump won’t commit to appearing at first GOP presidential nominee debate
- R Madhavan attends dinner hosted by Emmanuel Macron in honor of PM Modi
- UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace says he is resigning
- Britain risks rising crime…
- Katrina Kaif celebrates her 40th birthday as one of Bollywood’s most desirable and successful actors
- A guide to alternative betting