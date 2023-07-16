Newly Approved Alzheimer’s Drug Brings Risks and Hope to Tarrant County Patients

According to a 2021 Texas Department of Health study, 23% of Alzheimer’s patients in the state live in Tarrant County — Highest of Texas’ 254 counties.

A new drug recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration could bring significant benefits to patients in Tarrant County, but the drug also carries risks, experts said.

July 6th, The Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to Rekumbi. On the same day, Medicare announced that it will cover some of the treatment with this drug. This decision paves the way for widespread use of the drug throughout the county to moderately slow cognitive decline in early-stage patients.

Jenna Perales, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter, said the drug could be of value in expanding mental cognition among Alzheimer’s patients in Tarrant County.

“If there was a cure to give them more time to do what they want and more time with the people they love, I think many people would be interested in taking advantage of that opportunity. ‘, said Perales.

despite this, FDA issued a black box warning, the most urgent level for a prescription drug, highlighting the rare but serious risks of Rekumbi. They included “life-threatening events” and cases of cerebral hemorrhages, some of which led to fatalities.

Rekembi does not have the ability to repair cognitive damage, halt disease progression, or reverse its effects. Data from the trial show that Giving the drug as an intravenous infusion every other week may slightly slow cognitive decline.

Over an 18-month period, people with mild symptoms slowed down symptoms by about five months, according to a pivotal study.

The majority of reported cases of brain swelling and hemorrhage are of mild to moderate severity and resolve. However, many serious cases have also been recorded.

Sandra Davis, a geriatric psychiatrist at the University of North Texas Fort Worth Health Science Center, expects doctors to prescribe Rekumbi only after carefully evaluating a patient and explaining potential strengths and weaknesses.

“There will be certain formalities for them to register,” she said.

Rekembi is only available to patients with mild dementia or pre-Alzheimer’s disease, known as mild cognitive impairment, and the FDA advises patients to stop using Rekembi once their disease reaches the moderate stage. are doing.

Perales said others are also at risk, including those taking blood thinners, those with four or more microbleeds in the brain, and those with certain medical conditions. pointed out. Alzheimer’s disease-associated gene mutation.

The trial also showed that patients had a 27% slower decline over 18 months compared to those who received placebo.

Overall, the results suggest that the risk of cerebral hemorrhage and brain swelling associated with Significantly lower than patients enrolled in trials of other Alzheimer’s drugs such as Aduhelm.

Perales said, like any drug or treatment, there are potential side effects and risks. He said doctors would monitor patients closely.

Davis said the high cost may be a deterrent for some Alzheimer’s patients.

Medicare agreed to cover 80% of Rekumbi’s $26,500 cost, according to the federal government. Some patients may struggle to pay the uncompensated 20%, which can reach $6,600 annually.

Considering costs such as medical examinations and mandatory brain scans, Total treatment costs can reach about $90,000 annuallyaccording to a recent study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Prevention.

The estimated cost to cover Leqembi and essential services is approximately one year. 85,000 US patients worth $2 billion annually.

Such spending could lead to higher premiums for all Medicare beneficiaries, beyond Rekumbi beneficiaries, according to a Journal of American Medicine Association study.

Perales and Davis still believe that the benefits for people who have lost basic cognitive skills outweigh the potential harm.

“The sooner the better,” Davis said. “As soon as you notice a decline in your memory, you should look into Rekumbi.”

Matthew Sgroy is a reporter for the Fort Worth Report.

