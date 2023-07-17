Doctors battle systemic hurdles in treating eating disorders

Eating disorders fall outside the normal treatment model, making it very difficult for patients to access treatment and care in Australia, putting additional pressure on doctors.

Many physicians, whether internists, general practitioners, pediatricians, or psychiatrists, find eating disorders difficult to treat.

We argue that the eating disorder condition does not fit well into the medical model, making treatment and care options very difficult, especially given the constraints of the healthcare system.

Eating disorders have one of the highest mortality and suicide rates of all mental illnesses (here), yet their relative importance is ignored Until recently by medical research and the healthcare system.

Indeed, mental health care for potentially serious illnesses remains heavily rationed in Australia, and eating disorder treatment remains a myth and mystery for many patients and caregivers.

Doctors find this a mystery and are right to wonder how many people are actually receiving quality care.

Currently, only 50% of people in need of mental health care receive mental health care, and only 15% of this care is of minimally adequate quality (here).

This means that treatment of potentially serious mental illness is often withheld until it can no longer be ruled out, and when the illness is finally discovered, it becomes more chronic and severe.

For eating disorders, this equates to more than 3.3 million years of lost healthy life expectancy, significantly reduced quality of life, more years lived with disability, and increased loss of life (here).

How do we respond when cancer treatment is withheld until the cancer is terminal or in the final stages?

social impact

Despite some oases of substantive reform, public and political indifference has allowed this scenario to persist, even though it is clearly an unacceptable scenario for diseases that fall outside the realm of psychiatry. is allowed.

This has a corrosive effect on society, contributing to the avoidable loss of national life and “spiritual wealth”.

Unfortunately, the reality is that many young people with eating disorders do not have access to professional care until the end of their illness (here), by which time the disease has completely taken over the body and mind, ruining the normal healthy desire to get better.

In our daily clinical practice, we see the harsh reality that access to mental health care is rationed, increasing risks and harm to intolerable levels.

The trauma of this approach is well known (here).

look at both sides of the fence

Some mental health professionals have experienced treating eating disorders from a clinician-patient perspective and stand on both sides of the fence.

This has made us even more determined to change our approach to treating eating disorders.

Indeed, entering the world of psychiatry as a physician with first-hand experience with anorexia nervosa can be challenging, but also very insightful.

People with mental illness often feel helpless, especially when they hit the rock bottom of a severe eating disorder.

A person may go years undiagnosed and believe their relationship with food is normal (here). Eating disorders present with a variety of symptoms, from restricted diets to bulimia. There is no one-size-fits-all experience.

When a diagnosis is finally made, the mind can be overwhelmed with distorted eating perceptions, making it nearly impossible to accept the need for treatment or change.

For many, it can be a lifelong struggle.

Care availability

Availability of mental health professional support can also be a major challenge, depending on where you live and your financial situation (here).

Despite accounting for one-third (here) population and access to psychiatric and eating disorder specialist support for Australians in rural, regional and remote areas remains poor (here).

And when you look at what treatment entails, it’s often very limiting and traumatic for the parties involved. It has come to light through my personal experience as both a patient and a doctor.

Early intervention and treatment may increase the chances of recovery overall.

Clinicians are forced to compromise

As clinicians working within these systems, resource limitations and ongoing staffing shortages compromise the care provided.

There is no ‘silver bullet’ for patients with eating disorders, a complex disease that requires the involvement of a multidisciplinary team, and current interventions and treatments are often delayed and require long and expensive hospital stays.here).

By imposing additional demands on health care workers (here) and the increase in mental illness as a result of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic (here), many psychiatrists and mental health clinicians are burnt out by the constraints of these systems and suffer the cost of trauma (here).

Eating Disorders Outside the Medical Model

Finally, we are well aware that there has been little progress in treatments available for people experiencing eating disorders.

Knowledge of eating disorders remains a subspecialty skill, even for individuals involved in mental health.

Eating disorders similarly do not fit well into the medical model, and many of my fellow physicians and pediatricians may feel uncertain and uneasy (here).

Mild early cases can be cared for through primary care and headspace. However, the expertise and evidence base to support and guide effective interventions at this early stage has yet to be fully built.

Innovative research is essential to understand the nature of these diseases, to explore and create new approaches to prevention and treatment, and to translate these into vastly expanded platforms for co-designed health care. .

It’s time for a paradigm shift

Additional federal and state-based funding is critical, but alone, is not enough to provide people living with eating disorders with the care they need.

We must invest in and develop new knowledge in the form of empirical research.

We must strive to provide a coordinated and integrated therapeutic response to managing eating disorders across medical specialties and services.

Australia is fortunate to have basic national infrastructure for opening early intervention channels, which can be strengthened through multidisciplinary community care systems. This is necessary to support those who fall into the ‘missing middle’, i.e. young people who are not sick enough to access public mental health services.

Ultimately, the field of eating disorders needs to be transformed and elevated to a level of importance within mental illness, especially for young people.

Our youth deserve this.

