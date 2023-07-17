Annual AIDS Walk draws thousands to Golden Gate Park on Sunday





SAN FRANCISCO–Approximately 2,000 people marched through Golden Gate Park on Sunday for the annual AIDS Walk in San Francisco. Also in attendance were Susan McClane and her daughter. “I can’t believe I am 55 years old and in 1985 the disease was thought to be over. A cure would be found. But unfortunately we are still fighting.” she said. People have been coming to the walk since the 1980s as a way to increase awareness, education and funding for HIV-AIDS research. Event director Bert Champagne said the walk wasn’t as well attended as it used to be, but he was happy with the attendance. “There are so many great people here who support people living with HIV. I’m really looking forward to this year,” he said. “Many things are going well for people with AIDS, but there are still people dying and people who need our services.” About 3,400 people attended the first AIDS Walk San Francisco in 1987. The epidemic worsened for several more years from that point. In San Francisco, the number of cases peaked in 1992. In 1994, AIDS was the leading cause of death for all Americans between the ages of 25 and 44, according to the University of California, San Francisco timeline. A lot has changed since then. New HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths have declined significantly, and treatment has advanced significantly. Still, there is no cure. Lee Johansen had that in mind while absorbing some of the stories and tributes found in AIDS quilts during his walks. “Too many personal stories. It’s tearing me apart,” he said. “People are still getting infected. It may not be the infection rate it used to be, but it’s still a problem. Just because we have medicine today that makes it tolerable doesn’t mean it’s gone.” Promoting education and enlightenment, and keeping the story alive are two reasons Mr. McClane decided to attend on Sunday. “That’s something we still need to talk about,” she said. “AIDS is still killing people. I have.” Champagne said the event had raised about $1 million at its launch. Proceeds will be donated to 15 AIDS support organizations. Max Darrow Max Darrow is an Emmy Award-winning Reporter/MMJ for KPIX 5. He will join his KPIX 5 news team in July 2021.

