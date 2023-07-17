Bird flu infects dozens of cats in Poland, but risk to humans remains low, WHO says





LONDON (AP) – More than 20 cats have been infected with bird flu across Poland, but none appear to have developed symptoms, the World Health Organization said. and statement Amid an unprecedented global outbreak of the latest strain of H5N1 bird flu, the United Nations health agency said Monday that so many cats in such a large geographic area of ​​a single country have been infected with bird flu. It said it was the first time it had been reported. . Polish officials told officials late last month that more than 45 cats had died in unusual deaths in 13 regions of the country, according to the WHO. Tests last week found 29 people infected with H5N1. clock: What you need to know about the bird flu outbreak in the US As of June, the latest variants of H5N1 have been reported in birds and other animal species from Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. The WHO said more than a dozen human cases have been reported since 2020. scientists are concerned that Increase in H5N1 infectionsVariants of the disease can occur, especially in animals that come into frequent contact with humans, and spread easily between humans, causing new pandemics. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many experts suspected that the next pandemic would be caused by H5N1. But while bird flu has killed hundreds of millions of birds worldwide, it has sickened fewer than 900 people since 2003 and has not spread easily among humans. The WHO said it was unclear how the domestic cats in Poland contracted the bird flu, and authorities continue to investigate possible sources of infection, including contact with wild birds known to carry H5N1. said there is. The agency said the risk of contracting bird flu for Polish people was “low” and “low to moderate” for people who come in contact with cats, such as cat owners and veterinarians. last week, WHO and partners warned that the increase in H5N1-infected mammals is abnormal. Experts have previously said that pigs, susceptible to influenza viruses from both humans and birds, could act as a “mixing vessel”, leading to the emergence of mutated viruses that could be fatal to humans. had warned. Since last year, authorities in 10 countries have reported outbreaks of bird flu in mammals, including farmed animals. mink Spain is home to seals, and Peru and Chile are home to sea lions.

