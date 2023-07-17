Q&A: How a ‘vaccine library’ can arm us against the next pandemic

What is CEPI’s 100-day mission?

Our goal is to have a safe and effective vaccine available within 100 days of an epidemic or pandemic threat being identified, a goal accepted by the G7, G20 and industry leaders. I’m here. This is very important because the 100-day mission can only be successful if it is a global effort of common global interest.

We need to do as much proactively as possible now that we are in pandemic preparedness mode, rather than waiting until an outbreak occurs and we are in emergency mode.

The 326 days it took to develop the first COVID-19 vaccine was an anomaly, but if it had been 100 days, there would have been only 2.3 million COVID-19 cases, instead of 68 million in December 2020. A vaccine would have been available in April 2020. When the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is approved for emergency use. Achieving this means doing everything upfront now that we are in pandemic preparedness mode, rather than waiting until an outbreak occurs and we are in emergency mode.

What can we do in advance?

We have identified the most critical technological innovations required to successfully complete the 100-day mission. These range from stronger surveillance and alarm systems to identify virus outbreaks to geographically diverse manufacturing capacity that enables fair and equitable access to vaccines.

One of our priorities at CEPI is the development of vaccine libraries. This is a prototype version of a vaccine against representative viruses from various virus families and may be rapidly adapted to combat other related viruses.

Melanie Saville

For example, so far this century there have been three epidemics or pandemics related to coronaviruses. SARS, MERS, and COVID-19. These diseases are caused by different viruses, but they belong to the same family and behave similarly.

One of the reasons the COVID-19 vaccine was developed so quickly is that scientists were working on vaccines against SARS and MERS years before SARS CoV-2 emerged. They were able to quickly adapt to this new virus using what they had already learned. We would like to replicate this approach for other pathogens.

Which virus families would you like to include in your vaccine library?

We expect to include up to 10 of these virus families that pose the greatest risk to public health. First, we decided to prioritize arenaviruses, such as the Lassa virus that causes viral hemorrhagic fever, and paramyxoviruses, such as the Nipah virus. It is a deadly disease that has caused outbreaks so far. The aim is to really understand how these viruses work, what the best approach to vaccines is, and to identify antigens that stimulate strong immune responses.

These are coupled with rapid response platforms such as mRNA and ChAdOx platforms. [used in the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19]We then proceeded with preclinical and early-stage clinical trials to build a package of safety and immunogenicity data. This allows them to really get into full swing when new viruses emerge. Vaccines can adapt quickly to new viruses, just as flu vaccines change each year.

Sounds like a lot of work. How much progress have you made so far?

This is a large task, but it is limited because all viruses already known to be capable of infecting humans come from one of about 25 different virus families. WHO is convening a global group of experts to prioritize pathogens within each of these families, so we can use their recommendations to focus our investments in our vaccine library. As such, this is an important step forward.

First, we decided to prioritize arenaviruses, such as the Lassa virus that causes viral hemorrhagic fever, and paramyxoviruses, such as the Nipah virus. It is a deadly disease that has caused outbreaks so far.

CEPI has initiated several innovative projects that contribute to the library. These include a partnership with South Korea-based company SK Biosciences, which develops vaccine prototypes on mRNA platforms. Vaccines are stored in libraries and can be rapidly adapted to infections with related viruses. appears.

In collaboration with the University of Leipzig, Germany and the Houston Methodist Institute, USA, AI technology for designing virtual antigens In the face of emerging disease threats, it addresses a wide range of viruses that can be obtained “commercially” and incorporated into rapid-response platforms such as mRNA to rapidly develop new vaccines.

It also confirms a growing level of political commitment to the vaccine library initiative, including in India, which holds the G20 presidency. This is very important because a vaccine library is not something one country or organization can provide alone.

CEPI has established a network of 15 laboratories in 13 countries, all standing by to rapidly test vaccines against epidemics and pandemic diseases during the next outbreak.

It also builds a network of vaccine testing laboratories in the Global South. what do they do?

CEPI has established a network of 15 laboratories in 13 countries, all standing by to rapidly test vaccines against epidemics and pandemic diseases during the next outbreak. Recently added five of his facilities based in Global South countries including India, Kenya, Senegal, South Africa and Uganda.

The availability of specialized laboratories in all regions of the world is crucial for the 100-day mission. This reduces the time it takes to transport and test samples, ultimately leading to faster vaccine development.