Atropine 0.01% is not associated with delayed myopia progression





Atropine 0.01% no longer has a retarding effect myopia progress compared to placebo, according to a new study published in JAMA Ophthalmology. The study focused on children aged 5 to 12 living in the United States. It is estimated that more than 44 million people in the United States will be myopic by 2050, and the prevalence is increasing worldwide. Atropine eye drops have been used to slow disease progression, but most trials evaluating its efficacy have been conducted outside the United States. This study aimed to report the efficacy of atropine 0.01% compared to placebo over 2 years. This study was conducted from June 2018 to September 2022. Children were eligible if they had myopia with a spherical equivalent refractive error (SER) of -1.00 diopters (D) to -6.00D, astigmatism of ≤1.50D in both eyes, and anisometropia. Axial length, flat corneal radius, anterior chamber depth, and lens thickness were all measured. Participants were Caucasian (46%), Black (18%), Hispanic or Latino (16%), and East Asian (11%). The mean (SD) age was 10.1 (1.8) years and 54% were female. The mean SER at baseline was –2.83 (1.10) D and the mean axial length was 24.4 (0.8) mm. All participants completed a 2- to 4-week phase to assess eye drop adherence before receiving test drops. They were randomized in a 2:1 ratio to one dose of atropine 0.01% eye drops (n = 125) or placebo (n = 62). All participants were tasked with once-nightly dosing for 24 months, followed by 6-month follow-up after discontinuing the drops. No other treatment is available during this period. Follow-up visits were performed at 6, 12, 18, 24, and 30 months after randomization. The primary endpoint was to assess the change in cycloplegic SER from baseline to 24 months. Mean SER at baseline was -2.83 (1.17) D in the atropine group and -2.83 (0.97) D in the placebo group. After 24 months, it changed to -3.64 (1.46) D in the atropine group and -3.54 (1.08) D in the placebo group. The adjusted mean change in axial length from baseline to 24 months was 0.44 (95% CI, 0.39 to 0.50) mm in the atropine group and 0.45 (95% CI, 0.37 to 0.52) mm in the placebo group. The researchers found that the mean change in SER 30 months after randomization was -0.94 (0.77) D in the atropine group and -0.88 (0.71) D in the placebo group. The corresponding mean changes in axial length were 0.51 (0.35) mm and 0.49 (0.32) mm. Potential limitations to these findings include the lack of objective measures of eye drop use and the possibility that family-reported use may overestimate adherence. Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual visits occurred at 6, 12, and 18 months of age. The researchers concluded that atropine 0.01% was ineffective compared to placebo to slow myopia progression in children aged 5-12 years with mild to moderate myopia. reference Repka MX, Weise KK, Chandler DL et al. Low-dose 0.01% atropine eye drops versus placebo for myopia control: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA Ophthalmology. Published online on July 13, 2023. doi:10.1001/jamaophysicalmol.2023.2855

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/atropine-0-01-not-associated-with-slowing-myopia-progression The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos