Covid-19 outbreak declared at Etobicoke hospital





A novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has been declared in the 7th East Cardiac Ward at Etobicoke General Hospital. William Osler Health System shared the news in a July 17th note on its website. All admissions to this unit are currently closed, except for patients requiring telemetry, a process that automatically collects, transmits and measures data from remote sources such as sensors and other devices. “The health and safety of Osler’s patients, staff, doctors, volunteers and community is our top priority. Dr. Osler remains vigilant and is actively working to respond to the outbreak,” the hospital posted. wrote in According to Osler, an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is declared when two or more people test positive for a commonly-associated acute respiratory illness within 48 hours. This decision was based on guidance from the state and was made after consultation with Osler’s infection prevention and control team, occupational health and safety team, and the Toronto Public Health Department. William Osler Health System is now “protecting patients and healthcare workers” by notifying testing and monitoring staff, doctors and patients as necessary, including taking appropriate precautions to prevent viral transmission. , said it was taking extra precautions. A staff member who normally works in multiple wards will now work in only one ward, and patient care equipment and ward cleaning will be enhanced. Osler said the hospital “remains open and safe” but that restrictions are expected on visitors. We have also increased staff training on the use of personal protective equipment, proper hand hygiene and physical distancing. In addition, all Osler staff and doctors are advised to monitor for symptoms and immediately report any symptoms to the occupational health and safety department. The last outbreak at Osler’s Etobicoke General Hospital was declared over in early May 2023. In an interview with CP24, infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogok told CP24 that, along with other types of infectious disease epidemics such as influenza, parainfluenza, and gastrointestinal disease, hospitals and medical settings are still experiencing COVID-19. epidemics occur regularly. “This is a common occurrence in healthcare settings, which is why we have highly dedicated infection prevention and control professionals to help prevent and neutralize these as quickly as possible,” he said. “They have worked hard during the course of the pandemic to identify those infected and take steps to prevent this outbreak from spreading.” Covid-19 and other infectious disease epidemics, while less frequent and less lethal than during pandemics, could still occur at any time, Bogotch continued, but hospitals should not He reiterated that there is a system to detect “Behind the scenes, there are a number of professional groups with full-time jobs that are responsible for it,” he said, noting that masks are still used “in most cases,” especially when health care providers come in contact with patients. He pointed out that’s why they were worn. . According to the latest figures from the Ontario COVID-19 Data Tool on July 8, there are currently seven cases of COVID-19 in hospitals across the province. Data show a declining trend in COVID-19 outbreaks in recent months, in line with declining community virus levels as measured by wastewater monitoring. As of January 15, there were 35 hospital-acquired infections.

