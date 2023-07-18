Blacks in red-light zones are at higher risk of heart failure









Black adults living within the zip code Historically influenced by redlining Areas not redlined have an 8% higher risk of developing heart failure than black adults. study It said it was published Monday in the American Heart Association’s scientific journal Circulation. In the early 20th century, U.S. banks routinely engaged in a racist lending practice known as redlining, denying loans or insurance to people of color seeking to purchase homes outside undesirable areas of the city. . The practice began in his 1930s, racism escalated, and he was eventually banned in the late 1960s. “Among black adults living in historically red-lined areas, about half of the excess risk of heart failure appears to be explained by higher levels of socioeconomic distress.” The AHA said in a news release:. Diseases that disproportionately affect black residents in these areas include an increased risk of high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, according to previous AHA research. “Although discriminatory housing policies were effectively outlawed almost half a century ago, the relationship between historic redlining practices and people’s health today is a testament to the fact that historic policies still affect many communities. “It provides us with unique insight into how it affects the health of the population.” Dr. Shreya Rao, author, cardiologist and assistant professor of medicine at the University of Texas San Antonio Health Science Center, said in a statement. Researchers analyzed data from more than 2.3 million residents enrolled in Medicare between 2014 and 2019, associating them with residential zip codes across the United States. The analysis included 801,452 participants who identified as black adults and approximately 1.6 million participants who identified as non-Hispanic white adults. The study found that, unlike black adults, white adults living in areas with high redlining rates were not at increased risk of heart failure. “These findings show the harm that discriminatory and racist housing policies have done to generations of black adults, and the long-term impact of such policies on cardiovascular health disparities. ,” said Dr. Anbarish Pandey, another co-author and assistant professor. He is in the Department of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

