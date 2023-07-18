Health
Studies show that Alzheimer’s drug donamab is most effective when taken in the early stages of the disease
An drug can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in people who start taking it when it’s still in its early stages. medicine, a monoclonal antibody called donamab, the symptoms do not improve. However, among those who started taking it in the early stages of their disease, Alzheimer’s diseaseForty-seven percent of those taking some measures had no disease progression after one year, compared with 29 percent of those taking a placebo.
The drug is less effective in people with late-stage disease or those with common genetic mutations that increase the risk of the disease.
Leisa Sperling, a neurologist at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, said the results were “extremely encouraging,” especially because the results are similar to those of a similar drug called lecanemab. said. “I feel we are on the right track,” she said.
Eli Lilly, the Indianapolis, Ind.-based manufacturer of donanemab, today announced and presented the results of a 1,736-person trial at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in Amsterdam.1 of JAMA. The company released partial results in May, but researchers still had questions about the drug’s safety and effectiveness in certain groups.
sticky target
Donanemab, like many of the latest-generation Alzheimer’s drugs, is a monoclonal antibody that targets amyloid, a sticky nerve-cell-damaging protein in the brains of people with dementia. Donanemab, like lecanemab and the related drug aducanumab, can cause a condition called amyloid-associated imaging abnormalities (ARIA), which can lead to potentially fatal brain hemorrhages and seizures. About a quarter of participants in Lilly’s Phase 3 trial developed ARIA, and three died from the disease. ARIA is APOE4 It has a genetic mutation that increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.
Alzheimer’s gene thus destroys the brain
participants carry APOE4 Full data showed less benefit from donanemab than participants without the variant. And the drug is much more effective if started when levels of another brain protein called tau are low. Tau levels increase as Alzheimer’s disease progresses, but the role of tau in this disease is still poorly understood.
People with low or moderate tau levels who took donanemab decreased 35% more slowly over 76 weeks than those who took placebo. However, those with high tau levels decreased at the same rate regardless of whether they took donemab or placebo. Mark Mintun, Lilly’s vice president of neuroscience research and development, said at a press conference at AAIC that while developing better tests to determine tau levels is important, doctors don’t need to assess tau levels. said that Check the patient’s tau levels before deciding whether to administer drugs.
slow down the decline
Cognitive decline slowed by up to 60% in people with milder cognitive impairment who started taking donanemab. The drug also removed about 90% of the total amount of amyloid from the brain. Once people’s amyloid levels were minimal, the researchers switched them to a placebo. One year after switching, patients on donemab continued to decline at a slower rate than those on placebo to begin with.
The results show that early diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s patients lead to better outcomes, Sperling said. He pointed out that clinical trials are testing whether lecanemab and donanemab can prevent disease in people who have not yet developed symptoms.
Alzheimer’s drug slows mental decline during trial, but is this a breakthrough?
Bert de Struper, an Alzheimer’s disease researcher at University College London, said the discovery is historic. “Everything in this trial shows that we need to prevent amyloid buildup.” and may not work for others, he added.
Brent Forrester, a geriatric psychiatrist at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts, has concerns about how donanemab and other drugs will perform in the clinical setting. For example, it is unclear whether doctors should imitate trial designs and stop taking drugs once the brain is free of amyloid. Screening for ARIA will likely be expensive and difficult, as will identifying those most likely to benefit from treatment, he says.
Eli Lilly’s senior medical director, John Sims, said at a press conference that the company has applied for approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and expects a response by the end of the year.
Sims and Mintun declined to comment on the cost of donanemab if approved, but lecanemab and aducanumab are priced at more than $26,000 a year.
